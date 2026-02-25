UConn’s Azzi Fudd Lands Major National Honor Alongside Olympic Stars

NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at Xavier Nov 30, 2025 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd 35 takes the court during player introductions before the game against the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center. Cincinnati Cintas Center Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAaronxDosterx 20251130_add_db4_041

NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at Xavier Nov 30, 2025 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd 35 takes the court during player introductions before the game against the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center. Cincinnati Cintas Center Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAaronxDosterx 20251130_add_db4_041

Greatness was never the question when it comes to Azzi Fudd, but durability was. However, now that she is fully healthy and back on top, Fudd is being recognized on the biggest amateur stage in America.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The No. 1-ranked UConn Huskies senior guard has been leading her team to one of their best NCAA seasons in 2025-26. So far, they haven’t lost a single match as Fudd continues to average 17.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. And that dominance hasn’t gone unnoticed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Fudd was officially named as a finalist for the prestigious James E. Sullivan Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate or Olympic-level athlete.

After she arrived at the University of Connecticut as the nation’s No. 1 recruit, Fudd’s first three seasons were defined more by rehab than rhythm. ACL and meniscus injuries, followed by foot issues, limited her to just 42 games across three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in 2024–25 (her redshirt junior year), Fudd was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, as she led the Huskies to a national championship and ended the program’s title drought. Still, that season was just her climbing back up the ladder phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But in the 2025–26 campaign, Azzi Fudd has delivered the kind of efficiency and control that once made her the most coveted prospect in the country.

The Sullivan Award isn’t simply another title. The Amateur Athletic Union evaluates leadership, character, and sportsmanship in an athlete, qualities that have been an intergral part of Fudd’s journey. So, her being a finalist means that the AAU views her not just as an elite athlete, but as a role model.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you are wondering how competitive this honor is, the race to capture this isn’t just limited to basketball players. Besides Fudd, the 2026 finalist class includes some of the most recognizable names in American sports:

Ilona Maher, rugby’s breakout star and cultural icon

Ilia Malinin, the “Quad God” of figure skating

Olivia Babcock, two-time National Player of the Year

Cameron Boozer, the nation’s top-ranked men’s basketball prospect, and many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans can vote once daily through March 5, with the winner set to be announced at the New York Athletic Club on April 7, 2026. If Azzi Fudd wins, she would enter the most exclusive club in UConn history, as only Breanna Stewart has been the only Husky to capture the Sullivan Award.

But while the national spotlight grows brighter, her primary focus remains unchanged – leading her team to another national title.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Next for Azzi Fudd as UConn Eyes Another Crown

The UConn Huskies have been nothing short of dominant this season, as they enter the postseason as the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation with an unblemished 29-0 overall record and 18-0 mark in Big East play following their 81-38 victory over Providence. A game that extended the Huskies’ win streak to 45 games.

Regular Season Highlights:

UConn has been unbeaten through the regular season, clinching the Big East regular-season title in commanding fashion.

Senior guard Azzi Fudd has been a reliable force, while sophomore standout Sarah Strong continues to make her own mark as a top contributor at 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago April 6, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong 21, right, moves the ball down the court with teammate UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd 35 Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0809761100st Copyright: xDirkxShaddx

Upcoming games:

Against the Georgetown Hoyas on February 26th.

Against the St. John’s Red Storm on March 1st.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Fudd, what lies ahead is a loaded spring. First comes March Madness, where she’ll try to guide the UConn Huskies to yet another national championship. Then, just days later, she’ll attend the James E. Sullivan Award ceremony on April 7. And then comes the most important part of her journey, the WNBA Draft.