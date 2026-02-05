UConn’s Geno Auriemma Addresses Commitment Challenges in the Transfer Portal Era

UConn’s Geno Auriemma is done pretending, declaring that college basketball is living a lie. With players switching schools for bigger NIL deals and coaches leaving for multi-million dollar buyouts, he argues it’s time to drop the charade of amateurism and admit college sports have gone professional. Pay the kids openly, and stop pretending.

Auriemma’s honest look at college sports’ identity crisis cut through the noise this week.

“I have no suggestions on how to fix it. The NIL part is a test for whether people are serious. It’s a test: do we keep the charade of student-athlete amateurism, or do we call it what it is—semi-professional pay-for-play sports?”

The present scenario supports Auriemma’s frustration.

During the offseason, hundreds of players rush to the transfer portal for bigger NIL deals or more playing time somewhere else. The NCAA’s NIL policy in 2021 changed everything.

For the first time, athletes could make real money from their name, image, and likeness. But Auriemma is pointing out the hypocrisy.

Coaches can break their contracts at any time and get multimillion-dollar buyouts, but athletes have to deal with penalties and restrictions when they transfer. Players can’t ask for more money without causing problems, but coaches always get paid.

Auriemma thinks that the only way to move forward is to be completely honest.

“Other sports have done it. Pro sports sign contracts, and you’re bound to your contract. Let’s honor the terms. Kids are already holding out, saying they’re not playing until they get more money. We’ve become professional sports. Let’s say it, act it, and stop the charade. Teach kids to make a commitment and stick to it.”

The confusion is already ongoing.

After signing with the San Antonio Spurs, Charles Bediako played in the NBA G League for three seasons. Then he took the NCAA to court, and a judge let him go back to Alabama and play college basketball again. He is a “college student-athlete” who plays professional basketball. This is what Auriemma means.

The lines have completely disappeared. There would be no controversy over Bediako’s case if the NCAA said that college sports were professional. It’s a legal mess because no one wants to say what’s going on.

But even though the system is confusing to everyone else, UConn keeps winning.

Geno Auriemma’s Huskies prove undefeated in a broken system

The Huskies are the only college basketball team that hasn’t lost yet, and they are doing it by beating their opponents in ways that support Geno Auriemma’s ideas.

Stars Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong showed why they’re top players in a professional-level sport against Tennessee on Sunday.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

The two of them scored 53 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, gave 11 assists, stole five balls, and blocked three shots. UConn shot 58% from the field and made Tennessee shoot only 38%, showing that they were in charge.

The way they won makes it even more impressive.

The game was close at first. At halftime, the score was 42-42, and UConn only led 57-53 halfway through the third quarter. Then the Huskies fired their guns. UConn scored 39 points to Tennessee’s 13 in the last 15 minutes, ending a famous rivalry game with a masterclass in execution.

They’ve had a lot of this kind of control in the second half of the season.

UConn has been in charge for 23 games, winning by an average of 39.3 points. Their closest game was a 72-69 battle against then-No. 6 Michigan in November. It was a tough test for them. But now there is a possible problem.

None of their last eight regular-season games will be against ranked teams.

If the Huskies play strong teams like South Carolina, UCLA, Texas, or LSU in March, will they be ready if their schedule is easier? That question will decide if this perfect season leads to two titles in a row.