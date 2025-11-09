UConn’s Geno Auriemma Makes Decision Around Triple Locker Room Threat

The defending champion UConn Huskies kicked off the post–Paige Bueckers era with a statement win, taking down No. 20 Louisville 79–66. The torch has officially been passed to Azzi Fudd and sophomore phenom Sarah Strong, and so far, things are off to a promising start. But beneath the excitement, there’s a hint of concern brewing in Storrs. Geno Auriemma’s side is already dealing with injury problems.

According to a recent YouTube update from UCTV, Geno Auriemma shared the latest on UConn’s injury situation. A reporter summarized his comments as follows: “Geno Auriemma also discussed the ongoing injuries facing his Huskies team. Gandy and Blanca are both practicing but will most likely not be in tomorrow’s game. Morgan Cheli is on the road to recovery but is still out for the foreseeable future.”

Just hours before tip-off against Louisville in the Peraton Armed Forces Classic, UConn dropped some tough news. Freshman Blanca Quinonez suffered a left shoulder injury during practice over the weekend, and the program listed her as “day-to-day.” Unfortunately, she wasn’t the only one added to the injury report….two more Huskies joined her on the sideline.

The Huskies are also missing freshman Gandy Malou-Mamel. Geno Auriemma revealed that Malou-Mamel got “whacked” in practice by Serah Williams and was hopeful to be ready for the opener, but that didn’t happen. Then there’s sophomore guard Morgan Cheli, still sidelined as she continues to recover from the season-ending ankle injury she suffered in February. A UConn spokesperson confirmed that Cheli didn’t make the trip to Annapolis, choosing instead to stay in Connecticut and continue her rehab.

Without those three, the Lady Huskies opened the season with just a 12-player roster. And while they didn’t feel the absence in the box score — thanks to Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong combining for 41 points and 8 assists — there’s still reason for concern. Everyone knows how injury-prone Azzi Fudd actually is, and if the list of sidelined players keeps growing, things could get tricky for Geno Auriemma and company real fast.

We saw during preseason that Ashlyn Shade and Jana El Alfy were also dealing with injuries — a hamstring for Shade and a calf issue for El Alfy — putting their status in doubt ahead of the exhibition game against Boston College. That alone raises a red flag. For Geno Auriemma, this has to feel like deja vu. Before last season, injuries were a persistent problem during the Paige Bueckers era, often keeping the Huskies from reaching their full potential. So to see similar issues pop up this early? It’s definitely something that’ll have Auriemma and the UConn faithful on high alert.

Speaking of Paige Bueckers, her new coach had some high praise for Geno Auriemma, and even shared the message the legendary UConn coach passed along to him.

New Dallas Wings coach shares Geno Auriemma’s message

After a rookie season that saw her win just 10 games, Paige Bueckers saw some major changes in Dallas. Her head coach, Chris Koclanes, was let go, and in came Jose Fernandez, the longtime South Florida Bulls coach. And the interesting part is that Fernandez has a strong history with Geno Auriemma, built during his time coaching against UConn in the AAC.

Imago Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

At his introductory press conference, Fernandez shared that he’d spoken with UConn head coach Geno Auriemma, who had plenty to say about Paige Bueckers.“Everybody knows, it’s not a secret that Geno and I have known each other for a very, very long time, and he’s one of the most respected coaches in the entire country. And the success speaks for itself. Great players want to be coached. (Paige Bueckers) wants to be coached and held accountable. And I think the things that we’re gonna do in the half court, and in the open floor, are gonna suit her. So I’m really excited to get to work with her. Because… Geno said, ‘If there’s a shot you want her to make, she’ll make it. If there’s something you’re gonna run for her, she’s gonna run it.’”

This tells you everything about how deeply Geno Auriemma admired Paige Bueckers — not just as a player, but as a person. She repaid that trust in full by helping UConn capture its 12th national title. Now, the question is: can the new era, led by Azzi Fudd, do the same?

The talent is there. The championship pedigree is there. But with injuries mounting, will the Huskies’ biggest challenge be staying healthy rather than beating the competition? We’ll find out soon enough!