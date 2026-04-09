UConn’s Ice Brady Enters Transfer Portal After Injury-Plagued Season

UConn’s Final Four celebration was cut short Monday with news of a major blow to its offseason roster. Huskies junior Ice Brady, who has endured a rough period of injuries over the last few months, has made a decision that creates a new challenge for the program ahead of the next season.

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Basketball insider and On3 reporter Talia Goodman recently confirmed that Brady is entering the transfer portal, as she put the curtains on her UConn career after stepping foot at the Storrs back in the 2023-2024 season, and playing for a couple of full seasons.

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“BREAKING: UConn’s Ice Brady plans to enter the transfer portal, her representative at @koyersport told @On3,” Goodman’s post read.

Despite her couple of full-fledged seasons, Ice Brady never became a regular starter under Geno Auriemma. For instance, in the 71 games she played in her freshman and sophomore seasons, she started in just 15 of them. Of course, she has showcased strong performances in short stretches, such as the 13 points and 8 rebounds she recorded in the 2023-24 Big East tournament during her freshman season against Georgetown.

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But those performances were rare in her UConn career. And even when she tried to make a fresh start, it got hampered by injuries. Like her junior years, when she played two games against Louisville and Florida State Seminoles before right knee inflammation put her in that uncertain area. After a few months of trying to tackle it, Brady finally had to undergo a season-ending right knee surgery in February. Additionally, Brady faced a similar fate in the 2022-23 season, redshirting her freshman year due to a patellar dislocation.

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“I’m incredibly grateful for my teammates, the UConn medical staff, coaches, and my entire support system, who have surrounded me with love, professionalism, and believe every step of the way,” Brady had said in February after her knee surgery. “I am fully committed to my recovery and trust that this setback will prepare me for an even greater comeback.”

But the comeback won’t materialize for UConn, as she enters the transfer portal. Having played less than 30% of the games in her junior year, Brady can also bid for an additional medical redshirt season. It will mean that the new program that lands Brady can benefit from her experience for more than two years. Given the ceiling she has as a player on the court, multiple programs can consider extending an offer to Brady.

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Brady’s move also opens abundant opportunities for her on the court. For instance, Brady will be able to get more court time if she’s fit and running. Meanwhile, at UConn, more minutes didn’t come with a guarantee, considering the already stacked roster the program has. For UConn, this move is a tragic ending to a story that tipped off on a high note.

Ice Brady Isn’t the Only One to Contribute to UConn’s Offseason Woes

Given the UConn Huskies’ success this season and the program’s stability under Geno Auriemma, not many would expect players to leave the team for the transfer portal. But surprisingly, the team has had two departures so far this season: Ice Brady and Ayanna Patterson. Patterson announced her decision to enter the portal a couple of days ago.

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Imago March 9, 2025: UConn Huskies forward Ice Brady 25 rebounds the ball during an NCAA, College League, USA womenÃ s basketball game in the BIG EAST Women s Basketball Tournament between the UConn Huskies and the Villanova Wildcats at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. /CSM Uncasville United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250309_zma_c04_381 Copyright: xEricaxDenhoffx

Similar to Brady, Patterson’s career has also seen back-to-back injuries. Patterson, a No. 4 overall recruit in the 2022 class, couldn’t play many games after her freshman season. A left knee surgery forced her to sit out the entire 2023-24 season, and then another shoulder injury wiped out her 2024-25 season. She did make a comeback in the 2025-26 season but never got substantial minutes to prove herself and subsequently decided to enter the transfer portal.

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“This program has meant the world to me these last four years. They’ve been through every obstacle with me. And all my coaching staff, training staff, and support staff have helped me along the way and just supported me and been there for me. So, I just thank them,” Patterson said after her decision.

It’s true that neither Brady nor Patterson was a regular on the team. But when available, they did add immense depth to the team, which head coach Geno Auriemma will have to sort out ahead of the upcoming season. The team also has a few departing seniors in Azzi Fudd and Serah Williams.

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The remaining core players, Sarah Strong and KK Arnold, can fill the leadership role left vacant by Fudd’s departure. Notably, the 2026 class’s upcoming recruits will enhance the program’s roster depth. The program has already landed players like Olivia Vukosa and Jovana Popovic. As a result, the program has most of its bases covered, despite losing out players like Ice Brady to the transfer portal.

Yet despite that, the remaining transfer portal window will be immensely interesting to see whether the Huskies bring in another experienced player to help fill the void left by Brady and Patterson. Meanwhile, Brady will look to find a new home as she signs off from Storrs.