UConn’s Overtime Scare vs Villanova Raises No Red Flags for Dan Hurley, per Analyst

UConn’s overtime win over Villanova may have looked uneasy on the surface, but it did little to shake confidence in Dan Hurley’s squad. The Huskies were pushed beyond regulation before securing a 75-67 victory, yet analysts insist the extra five minutes revealed resilience rather than weakness.

Villanova tested UConn throughout the night, briefly putting the Huskies on the back foot with timely scoring runs and forcing them to respond in pressure moments. But once the game reached overtime, UConn’s depth, experience, and composure took over, allowing them to pull away and preserve their unblemished Big East record. That response is why the close call isn’t being viewed as a cause for concern.

“This UConn team, let’s shift back to that, still hasn’t played great, and they are 19 and 1, 9 and 0 in the Big East. Are you kidding me? And they haven’t played great. Unbelievable,” came basketball analyst Matt’s comment while speaking on the Field of 68 podcast with Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman.

Ultimately, style points matter far less than results. The standings won’t reflect how tightly Providence competed or how Villanova nearly disrupted UConn’s conference run, they will simply show another win.

And for Hurley, that reality is reason enough to remain unfazed. That’s not to say there isn’t room for improvement. UConn shot just 36 percent from beyond the arc and 41 percent from the field, numbers below the standard typically associated with the Huskies. Even so, the collective effort from key contributors such as Solo Ball (14.6 PPG), Tarris Reed Jr. (14.2 PPG), and Alex Karaban (13.8 PPG) continues to propel a team with championship ambitions.

And speaking of Ball, his performance against Villanova carried added significance. The junior guard has recently earned a place in rare company within the program, another indicator that, even on nights when UConn isn’t at its sharpest, the Huskies still possess the poise and talent to handle adversity.

do you know that he recently became an honorary inductee into an elite group for UConn?

Ball’s new achievement unlocked for the Huskies

Solo Ball has etched his name into a rare chapter of UConn history with his recent run of performances. According to analyst Katie Sharp, the junior guard became the only Husky over the past 15 seasons to record a game featuring 38 or more minutes played, 24 or more points, at least three assists, zero turnovers, and perfect shooting from the free-throw line.

Given the caliber of talent that has passed through the program over the years, the accomplishment stands out as a testament to Ball’s efficiency, composure, and growing influence on the floor. He has emerged as a reliable asset for the Huskies, contributing far beyond scoring. His ability to rebound (3.7 per game) and facilitate (1.5 assists per game) has helped ease the burden across the lineup, further solidifying his role in UConn’s continued success.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 27, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Solomon Ball (1) reacts during a practice day before the semifinals of the East Regional in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Solo’s last game against Villanova was probably the best one of his in a month, and he just coasted the entire time. How can you not when you are finding the hoop with utmost ease, 24 points, and sinking multiple 3-pointers?

The journey was never easy for the basketball star as it was laced with adversities. After a standout sophomore year, his career went through a slump, and he was barely scraping by with shooting 25.8 percent from 3 and just 1-for-13 over his prior three games before coming out for this Sunday’s game.

But all that is behind now as the team is looking to go ahead with reinvigorated energy. Surely some alarms must have gone off after brushing past Villanova, but that just shows the competitiveness the NCAA tournament brings. Dan Hurley knows this, and so does the team, which means they will take necessary precautions going forward so that such close games are avoided at all costs.