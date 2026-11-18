Safe to say the UConn Huskies haven’t caught a break since the start of this season. After helping the Michigan Wolverines earn their highest-ranked win in history, the Huskies played catch-up to No. 7 Louisville in what was their worst loss in the last two decades. That was further underscored when head coach Geno Auriemma took 87 minutes after the game ended to enter the press conference with Sarah Strong and Ashlynn Shade. Unfortunately for the Huskies, their woes continue off the court, as they are losing the race in signing the best of high school talents after a third one from their shortlist already committed to another program.

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“Frontcourt just got stronger… Welcome to The Sisterhood, Kinga!” Duke Women’s Basketball posted the announcement of signing Kinga Josepovits on X.

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The Hungarian, standing at 6’5, is widely regarded as one of the top international prospects thanks to her size and overall technique. At just 18, Kinga represented her country on the biggest international stage in women’s basketball, the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, which her current head coach, Kara Lawson, won with Team USA. She has already performed well against a Lawson-coached team, scoring nine points in 16 minutes on 100% shooting against Team USA. Overall, Kinga averaged 3.4 points in 10.8 minutes in five games at Berlin.

As for club competition, Josepovits is averaging five points and 7.5 rebounds in 24 minutes in two appearances for NKA University of Pécs in the Nemzeti Bajnokság I/A, the top professional league in Hungary.

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Josepovits chose the Sisterhood over Vanderbilt, and of course, the Huskies, after visiting all three schools on an October 23 visit, according to 247Sports’ Dushawn London.

For the Huskies, this is becoming a common scenario. Apart from Josepovits, head coach Geno Auriemma has also lost out on coaching consensus No. 1 prospect Kaleena Smith after the 18-year-old officially shortlisted USC, UCLA, and ASU as her programs of choice.

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The Huskies were one of many schools wanting Smith, who even received a scholarship offer from them after averaging 31.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.5 steals, and 3.7 rebounds per game, earning the MaxPreps National Player of the Year award at Ontario Christian School.

Handing out a scholarship wasn’t the only effort the Huskies made. In September, the program sent assistant coach Morgan Valley and associate head coach Chris Dailey to California for an in-home visit with Smith and her family.

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“Thank you @uconnwbb for coming out to spend time with me and my fam!” Smith even posted a photo alongside the coaches on Instagram. She also visited Storrs in January and made an official visit this month, watching the Huskies beat Iowa 91-79. However, UConn is still out of the race.

Meanwhile, on November 16, five-star shooting guard Haylen Ayers officially committed to Vanderbilt over the Huskies. She chose Vanderbilt to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Ashley McElhiney, who was a standout basketball star for the Commodores.

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While the Huskies have historically had the gold standard of acquiring high school talent (Paige Bueckers and Breanna Stewart are key examples), they have also had their fair share of misses. In 2018, they lost out on Aliyah Boston, someone who entered the WNBA as the No. 1 overall pick five years later and is currently flourishing with the Indiana Fever. Back then, UConn was in Boston’s native Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam, so her decision to choose the South Carolina Gamecocks came as a surprise.

But that’s not to say the Huskies’ pull has completely diminished. Even after having their worst start to the season in recent memory and losing talent left and right, the prestigious program remains a top choice for many aspiring professionals. One such is the No. 9-ranked recruit in the Class of 2027, Sydney Savoury, who committed to UConn a day after the program’s loss against Michigan. Less than a week later, she put pen to paper and signed her national letter of intent, making things official.

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“This has been a dream of mine since a young age. So actually, being able to experience that, I think it’s going to be a dream come true, and I can’t wait,” Savoury told CT Insider about joining UConn.

Moreover, the Huskies are still in the running for No. 2 Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, according to UConn reporter Maggie Vanoni. Still, losing three talented prospects in a matter of days, in addition to losing twice in the young season, is enough for the alarm bells to be ringing at Storrs, and it will be interesting to see where the Huskies’ season goes from here.