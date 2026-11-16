Geno Auriemma has built a reputation for turning elite high school prospects into college basketball stars. But even the legendary UConn coach cannot win every recruiting battle. And recruiting Kaleena Smith, it appears, is one of those battles the Huskies are set to lose.

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As shared by Maggie Vanoni on X, Smith, the top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2027, has now narrowed her collegiate choices to USC, UCLA, and Arizona State. This leaves the UConn Huskies out of contention for one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.

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The news comes as Auriemma’s squad has stumbled to an uncharacteristic start, losing two of its first five games. It adds to the growing sense of adversity around the program as they work to regain their footing both on the court and on the recruiting trail.

As the nation’s No. 1 prospect, Smith was a priority for UConn and many other programs. The Huskies extended a formal scholarship offer to the California point guard, who reportedly received more than 20 NCAA Division I scholarship offers. Her list of suitors included several top national programs, such as UConn, South Carolina, UCLA, USC, Arizona State, LSU, Iowa, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Baylor, Michigan, and Syracuse.

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UConn head coach Geno Auriemma, like several other coaches, made a concerted effort to ensure his program had a chance of securing Smith’s commitment. In September 2026, UConn’s coaches traveled to California to conduct an in-home visit with Smith and her family. At the time, Smith even shared a photo of herself posing inside her family’s home with UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey and assistant coach Morgan Valley.

She captioned the picture: “Thank you @uconnwbb for coming out to spend time with me and my fam!”

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Smith also took an unofficial visit to Storrs in January 2026, where she met the coaching staff and players. More recently, she returned for another high-profile official visit during the weekend of November 6-8, 2026. This time, she attended UConn’s game against Iowa at Gampel Pavilion alongside fellow top prospect Ivanna Wilson Manyacka.

UConn wasn’t the only program pursuing her, and the reason is easy to see.

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The California native has been exceptional at the high school level, leading Ontario Christian to a 92-9 overall record while averaging 30.0 points, 7.1 assists, 4.4 steals, and 3.3 rebounds per game over her first three varsity seasons. Despite standing just 5 feet 6 and regularly facing double-teams from defenses, she has established herself as one of the most efficient high-volume scorers in high school basketball history.

Through three seasons, Smith has already knocked down 409 career three-pointers while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. She also boasts an impressive 86% career free-throw percentage. Both marks place her inside California’s state all-time record books.

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Beyond high school basketball, Smith has also excelled on the international stage with USA Basketball. She led Team USA to a 5-0 record and a gold medal at the 2026 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup. The talented guard led the tournament in scoring at 19.8 points per game while finishing second in assists, averaging 6.4 per contest.

As things stand, USC, UCLA, and Arizona State are the only three programs with a chance of securing the commitment of one of the country’s most talented young guards.

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At the moment, Smith has not publicly explained why she removed UConn from her final list, since the news emerged through recruiting insiders on social media. However, location and the opportunity to remain close to home could have played a part in her decision. After all, she has narrowed her options to three Western programs, all considerably closer to her California home than Storrs.

For Auriemma and the Huskies, missing out on the nation’s top-ranked recruit is undoubtedly a setback, especially after the coaching staff made several efforts to bring her to Connecticut. Now, with Smith’s recruitment down to USC, UCLA, and Arizona State, UConn will have to look elsewhere, to other five-star prospects like Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka and Haylen Ayers, whom the program has identified as top priorities for its 2027 class.

Smith is one of three prospects in the SportsCenter Next top 10 who haven’t committed, and UConn has landed only one player from that group, Sydney Savoury. No. 2 Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka and No. 8 Haylen Ayers remain available