UNC Fans Make Their Feelings Known After Hubert Davis’ Incredible Announcement Before Showdown vs No.1 Duke

Fans of UNC just got a big surprise. Hubert Davis said something to Jon Rothstein on Thursday that got the fans talking. CBS Sports says that Davis hinted at a possible return that could change Saturday’s game against Duke, who is ranked number one. One sentence divided the UNC community: some fans loved it, while others thought it was crazy. People are talking about the rumors on social media.

Caleb Wilson, who hasn’t played since February 10, may actually play against No. 1 Duke this weekend. Davis told Jon Rothstein, “There is a chance.” Caleb Wilson might be able to play against Duke on Saturday.

That 10-day absence has left UNC without its most useful offensive weapon at the worst possible time. But now Davis is hinting that Wilson might be back for the biggest game of the regular season.

