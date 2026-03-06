UNC’s Season-Ending Caleb Wilson Announcement Leaves College Basketball Community Asking One Big Question

While other top draft prospects like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer are trying their best to be projected as the first pick, fellow contender Caleb Wilson’s college basketball career is meeting an untimely end, right as March Madness ensues.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, the North Carolina star broke his right thumb during a non-contact drill in Thursday’s practice. The UNC star has undergone surgery and will not feature further for North Carolina.

However, Wilson is likely to recover in time for the NBA Draft and is expected to clear the pre-draft process.

This marks, potentially, the end of Wilson’s college basketball career, and the UNC faithful would be sad at the prospect of not being able to see the top draft prospect strut his stuff when madness covers the March calendar.