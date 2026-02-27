UNC Wilmington Guard Paige Smith Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Drug Charges, Receives Probation

A few weeks ago, college basketball fans were reminded that the game is much more than just buzzer-beaters and breakout stars. UNC Wilmington’s Paige Smith was suspended following a drug-related arrest, placing a spotlight on the growing legal troubles surrounding college athletes. Now, fresh developments have brought the case back into focus.

On February 16, reports surfaced that Smith had been arrested in the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina. According to the arrest documents, deputies approached her vehicle outside Brogden Hall during a New Hanover High School basketball game and allegedly found her actively smoking marijuana. Authorities further claimed the substance wasn’t just present in large quantities, it was reportedly packaged in a way that suggested intent to distribute. But those are no longer just mere allegations anymore.

As WECT News reports, “Paige Marie Smith, 20, entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 26, to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and a charge of maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. These charges were reduced from felonies.”

Smith had initially been facing multiple felony charges, including possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony marijuana possession, and possessing controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school. She was also charged with maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for controlled substances, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

But following her plea agreement, WECT reports that the counts for possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, manufacturing, selling, delivering or possessing controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were dismissed.

While several charges were dismissed, the consequences were still significant. Judge Lindsey Leigh McKee sentenced Smith to two consecutive 45-day jail terms, though the sentences were suspended. She will also serve 24 months of supervised probation and complete 100 hours of community service. The sentence also requires her to undergo drug testing and searches, as well as participate in substance abuse treatment.

The report further states that any firearms and cash seized during the arrest were forfeited. Smith is also barred from stepping foot on any New Hanover County school property.

This arrest could very well mark the end of what once appeared to be a promising career for the young guard.

Paige Smith’s Career at a Crossroads

Smith arrived at Nicole Woods’ Seahawks program as a junior transfer from a Baltimore community college, where she had already earned recognition as a high-volume scorer. In the 2023–24 campaign at Frederick Community College, she started all 24 games, averaging 23.2 points while playing nearly 37 minutes per night. She also dropped 20-plus points in 19 outings, including a stretch of 12 straight games.

It goes without saying, but she was a big coup for the UNCW basketball program. At the time of her signing, Woods spoke glowingly about what she brought to the court: “We were looking for a three-level scorer and someone who played with an extra chip on her shoulders. We found it in Paige, and I’m excited about the next three years.”

Smith appeared in 21 games for the program, averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds. It’s unfortunate that a single off-court incident has not only led to her suspension but could also jeopardize her college basketball future. For now, though, there’s little point in speculating about what comes next for the guard. That’s something only time can answer.