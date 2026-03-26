Uncertainty Looms Around Audi Crooks’ NCAA Future as Iowa State Star Weighs Options

Iowa State had an underwhelming season but Audi Crooks did not. The Cyclones crashed out in the first round of the NCAA tournament after a 72-63 loss. They finished the season 22-10. With almost 80% of their scoring returning from last year and after being ranked No. 14 in the AP Preseason poll a lot more was expected of this team. Crooks still shone bright, averaging a whopping 25.8 points and 7.7 rebounds. This contrast might just cost Iowa State their best player.

Crooks has been at Iowa State for three years now. In all three, she has dominated, averaging 19+ points and 7+ rebounds per game, earning individual accolades. Despite that, the team has never gone past the second round of the NCAA tournament or won the regular season title. Now, after the heartbreaking defeat, Audi Crooks is still undecided on whether she will return to Iowa State.

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According to a report from the Des Moines register, She “said in a text message to The Des Moines Register on March 25 that she hasn’t decided if she’ll return to Iowa State for her senior season.” Iowa State has already been hit with multiple departures.

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Starting forward Addy Brown announced her intentions to leave, while starting point guard Jada Williams has done the same. Brown was a key piece this season, averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 assists. Williams was the second highest scorer and the best assister at 15.3 points and 7.7 assists. Losing two of her key support players could be a catalyst for a decision to leave. But it seems this has been coming.

Imago MANHATTAN, KS – JANUARY 30: Iowa State Cyclones center Audi Crooks 55 tries to shoot over Iowa State Cyclones center Audi Crooks 55 in overtime of a Big 12 basketball game between the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas State Wildcats on January 30, 2025 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, KS. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 30 Womens – Iowa State at Kansas State EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2501300749

When speaking about ESPN’s Katie Barnes for a March 8 article, she did not answer whether a future at Iowa State was certain. “When asked if she will play at Iowa State, she pauses. She takes a breath. And doesn’t answer the question,” Barnes wrote about Crooks. After the loss to Syracuse, the tone was the same. “We’re still processing everything,” Crooks said. “Just being there for each other right now is the priority. That’s the main thing, making sure everyone is OK.” If Crooks eventually does leave Iowa State, what does her future hold?

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UCLA, USC Could Be Top options For Audi Crooks For A Transfer

Audi Crooks is a unique player. There is no player that matches her profile with the same size and offensive ability. She is arguably the best bucket getter in college basketball and a force around the rim. When it comes to Points Over Replacement Per Adjusted Game At That Usage she is fifth in the country at 7.7. She is the 4th most accurate player in the country at 77.7 TS%.

But at the same time, her defense is a legitimate problem. Her steal percentage of 0.25 is in the bottom 2nd percentile. Her defensive rebound percentage is 19.5%, which is in the 77th percentile. Her block percentage of 2.7% is in the 53rd percentile. So there is a trade-off with having Crooks. And her prospective team should give her the space and scope to improve on these metrics. Among the elite teams that Crooks can target for a championship, UCLA and USC seem like good fits.

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UCLA is losing almost their entire roster next season and beyond. They have freshmen Sienna Betts and Lena Bilic and Cori Close is rebuilding from scratch. Crooks will be an inspiring injection into her plans. Then, she can build a squad around her and cover her defensive flaws as much as she can. Crooks can develop under Close, who has already developed Lauren Betts, a top predicted draft pick.

Then another team on the radar is USC. They have an elite base for next year’s roster already with the guard pairing of Jazzy Davidson and Juju Watkins. Lindsey Gottlieb has added two great freshmen in Saniyah Hall and Sara Okeke. This season they were a very guard-heavy side dependent on Davidson. So, they need a center scoring in the paint, as their 2-point percentage of 47.7% ranks 119th this season. Crooks will solve many problems for Gottlieb and help him challenge for the title.

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Is the WNBA an option? She is technically eligible at 22 years old. But this class is already loaded with the likes of Betts, Awa Fam and Azzi Fudd. She is not in any mock drafts. So, Crooks needs to keep developing in college.

