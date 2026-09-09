University of Evansville Mourns After Indiana College Basketball Player Dies Just Weeks After Her Transfer

A promising new chapter for Indiana college basketball player Jordan Scott has been cut tragically short. Just weeks after transferring to the University of Evansville, the sophomore women’s basketball player has died in a car crash Sunday night.

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Evansville Women’s Basketball X page confirmed Scott’s death on Monday as the school and its athletic department mourn the loss of a player who had only recently joined the Purple Aces program.

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“The University of Evansville community mourns the loss of women’s basketball student-athlete Jordan Scott. Our thoughts are with her parents Mario and Amy, sister and teammate Jayden, as well as her family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time,” the program wrote.

According to reports, Jordan Scott was involved in a motor vehicle accident in Warrick County late Sunday night, and according to officials cited by WRTV, she was driving on State Road 62 at around 12:42 a.m. after dropping off a friend when her vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.

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A witness told authorities that Scott’s vehicle left the roadway while navigating a sharp curve before striking the pole and coming to rest on its side in a tree line. The vehicle sustained severe damage, and Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

Authorities reportedly suspect speed may have played a role in the crash.

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This heartbreaking tragedy comes only weeks after Jordan Scott transferred to Evansville from Wabash Valley College, where she played last season. The Newburgh, Indiana, native graduated from Castle High School in 2025, and her move to Evansville gave her the opportunity to play alongside her younger sister, Jayden, who is a freshman on the Purple Aces roster.

The university said Scott’s death has been felt throughout the program, particularly as the team had spent the summer and fall building relationships with one another.

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“We are heartbroken by Jordan’s passing. Jordan was a beloved member of our Purple Aces family, and we are grateful that she chose to share part of her life with us,” Evansville Vice President for Athletics Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried said, per 14 NEWS – a local media outlet based in Evansville, Indiana.



Head coach Ben Wierzba also reflected on the impact Jordan Scott had on the team despite only being with the program for a short time.

“Jordan was a meaningful part of the family, and her presence, personality, and spirit made an impact on all of us,” Wierzba said. “Our hearts our broken for her family and especially for Jayden. Jordan will always be a part of the Evansville Women’s Basketball Program.”

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At Wabash Valley College, Scott appeared in 27 games and started 26 of them for the Warriors. Her 12.5 points per game placed her third on the roster in scoring, and she paced the team in both assists (3.0 per game) and steals (2.3 per game). She reached double-digit scoring 18 times on the season, including three games where she cracked the 20-point mark.

Jordan Scott was a two-time All-SIAC first-team selection, a two-time All-State Honorable Mention pick and a first-team All-Metro selection. She also developed her game through club basketball, playing for Swish City, Pocket City and IGB Select 40 before beginning her college career.