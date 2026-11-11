Unobserved Flagrant Foul Around Saniyah Hall Attracts Attention In USC’s Crushing Victory vs Charleston

USC Trojans beat the College of Charleston Cougars 105–44 in a historic game Tuesday, marking the first time in program history that the Trojans opened a season with three 100-point games. Saniyah Hall and Jazzy Davidson each scored 24 points. But one unobserved moment stood out…

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In the second half, Hall was in visible pain. Reporter Lauren Jones shared the ordeal in a post on X.

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“For context, Saniyah Hall was bent over in pain on the court,” wrote Jones. “She pointed to her stomach and was apparently hit in the abdomen by a defender.”

Jones reported that the play was under review for an “unobserved flagrant foul.” However, the referees concluded that it was not a flagrant foul.

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Nonetheless, Hall looked fierce throughout the game as USC improved to 3-0 with a win at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Jones, however, did not identify the opposing player involved or provide further details about the contact.

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NCAA women’s basketball rules allow officials to use replay when they have failed to observe a flagrant 1 or contact flagrant 2 foul during live play. Under Rule 11, officials can assess such an infraction through replay, provided the review takes place within the prescribed time window. The rule also makes clear that an unobserved foul can be penalized even when officials did not initially recognize it.

Saniyah Hall’s Performance Stood Out in USC’s Blowout Victory

Away from the reported incident, Hall continued her productive introduction to college basketball. The freshman finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes against Charleston. She shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-6 from three-point range, and converted six of eight free throws. Her scoring total matched Davidson’s 24-point game-high contribution.

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Hall had already attracted attention during USC’s opening week. She scored 22 points and collected seven rebounds in her collegiate debut against UNLV before adding 20 points and five rebounds against Utah State. Those performances earned her the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award on Nov. 9. Her Charleston performance gave her three consecutive 20-point outings to begin her collegiate career.

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The freshman also contributed during one of USC’s strongest stretches against Charleston. In the third quarter, Hall produced a personal seven-point run, finishing it with a three-pointer. The Trojans then followed with another nine consecutive points, with Hall contributing four during that stretch. Her scoring helped USC extend an already substantial advantage.

The rest of the roster also played a significant role, with senior JuJu Watkins adding 20 points. USC finished with 52 rebounds against Charleston’s 36 and forced 21 turnovers while committing only five. The Trojans also converted those mistakes into 28 points off turnovers, compared with just five for the Cougars.

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USC established control early, opening the game with a 25–4 run that included 18 consecutive points. The Trojans ended the first quarter ahead 29–8 and extended the margin to 58–23 at halftime. They continued to increase the advantage in the second half.

Hall’s early contribution has been particularly notable given her background entering the program. USC’s official roster lists her as a freshman from Lorain, Ohio, and identifies her as the No. 1 recruit in ESPN’s 2026 high school class. She also earned MVP honors at the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game after scoring 21 points.

The Trojans will next face No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 15, in Greenville, with tipoff at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.