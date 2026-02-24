Unranked Vanderbilt Freshman Makes Honest Admission About Shea Ralph’s Locker Room Amid FOY Spotlight

Shea Ralph is officially one of the best coaches in the country. In the past week, Ralph was named as one of the 15 coaches up for the Coach of the Year award. She was one of four SEC coaches who made the watch list. Not without reason, Vanderbilt currently stands 25-3 overall and 11-3 in the SEC, including that final-minute win over Kentucky. The central part of this rise has been freshman Aubrey Galvan, who came up clutch against the Wildcats.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Galvan, an unranked recruit, has been one of the key pieces for Ralph this season. She is averaging 12.8 points (2nd in the team), 5.8 assists (1st), and 3.2 rebounds per game. As the Commodores approach March, the freshman of the year contender has made a revelation regarding her breakout season and how Vanderbilt has propelled her to new heights. While the numbers have put her firmly in the Freshman of the Year conversation, Galvan insists the journey has been about much more than accolades.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just been fun,” Galvan said of her first college basketball season. “We’ve been so fortunate — we’ve been to Paris, the Virgin Islands — they’re taking us everywhere. I’m just trying to be where my feet are and stay grateful for it all. Honestly, to summarize it, it’s just been fun. I’m doing the thing I love most, which is basketball, and I was lucky enough to pick the right team to do it with.”



Her grounded outlook traces back to a path that wasn’t always lined with national recognition. Despite being snubbed by the likes of On3 and ESPN in their rankings, Galvan was not exactly a nobody. She was the MaxPreps Illinois Player of the Year 2025 and led Loyola to an IHSA Class 4A state championship. She had multiple schools lobbying for her, but ultimately Vanderbilt earned her signature.

Even with the past achievements, her growth has been nothing short of extraordinary under Shea Ralph. In an interview with On3, Ralph described the growth she’s seen as “astronomical,” particularly in discipline and focus. The Oui Play Paris Showcase and the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas have given Galvan the exposure she needed. This growth also came with more spotlight. Particularly, more criticism. And yet, Galvan emphasized that she and her team don’t care about that, opening up about the environment inside Shea Ralph’s locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I try to stay present and not let outside noise be a factor. People can say what they want — praise me, praise our team, or talk down on us — but as long as we trust each other, whatever happens inside the program is what really matters to me,” she said. “I don’t really listen to outside noise, whether it’s good or bad. I just try to be where my feet are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google





Vanderbilt was severely criticized regarding the strength of the schedule of their non-conference. They faced no ranked team and glided through an unbeaten record. Being in the SEC, they have faced 8 ranked teams and have gone 5-3 against them. Galvan has been a key part of this run, dropping 20 in that win against Michigan and a career high 30 against Oklahoma. Vanderbilt returned to the top 5 in the AP Poll, ranking No.5 in the latest release. Part of her rapid rise can also be traced to guidance from a WNBA star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aubrey Galvan Reveals Special Christmas Meeting As Vanderbilt Looks to Finish Strong

Aubrey Galvan has had a special relationship with Las Vegas Aces star Jewell Loyd. For over five summers leading up to her time in Nashville, the 5’6 guard would spend significant time working out with WNBA star Jewell Loyd. “That started because she played for the same AAU program, Full Package, under Steve Pratt. He connected us. I first trained with her around middle school, and we built a relationship from there,” Galvan said.

Learning from a six-time all-star and a Rookie of the Year is a blessing. Loyd is a serial winner and has averaged 16.2 points in her 10 years in the league. Learning from your own experience is one thing. But, learning from someone else is what gives the real competitive advantage. Aubrey Galvan further revealed that she and Loyd caught up over the Christmas break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Liv Paggiarino / Las Vegas Review-Journal

“She’s always had confidence in me, which definitely pushed me to keep going,” Galvan said. “She’s been a great mentor — I saw her over Christmas break, and she gave me advice on what I can do during games. Whether it’s just a quick chat or when I really need help, she’s someone I can go to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2026, Aubrey Galvan has taken a real leap, averaging around 12.5 points and nearly six assists as the Vanderbilt Commodores push for a top seed. With tough tests against the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Lady Volunteers coming up, this is where her growth could truly show.

A very healthy seeding is in sight, but they need to continue pressing the accelerator.