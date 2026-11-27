It took Hannah Hidalgo 110 games to pass a record that took Arike Ogunbowale 149. In 2018, a 13-year-old Hidalgo watched Ogunbowale hit back-to-back game-winners against UConn and Mississippi State to win Notre Dame a national title. On Thanksgiving Day, she took Ogunbowale’s place at the top of the Irish scoring list, and those closest to the program had one word for it.

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Hidalgo, a senior guard, passed Ogunbowale with a 3-pointer in the first quarter of No. 13 Notre Dame’s 78-64 win over West Virginia at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The shot put the Irish up 10-0 and moved her to 2,629 career points, three more than Ogunbowale’s 2,626.

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She had 15 points, four rebounds, and seven steals at halftime, and finished with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, and nine steals, pushing her total to 2,648.

Head coach Niele Ivey posted on X: “UNREAL! Congratulations Hannah!! So proud of YOUUUUUUU☘️💚☘️💚☘️💚☘️💚🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿”

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Ivey knows both players better than most. She was Ogunbowale’s recruiting coordinator from 2015 to 2019 and took over as head coach in 2020. Before the record, she spoke about Hidalgo.

“I knew Hannah was a program-changer and a game-changer… she really exceeded my expectations.”

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Skylar Diggins was also part of the celebration. She liked the Notre Dame women’s basketball post highlighting Hidalgo as the only player in college basketball history with 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 500 steals. She was also seen hugging Hidalgo and posing for a picture with her.

Ogunbowale, who now plays for the Dallas Wings, sent a video message congratulating her former school’s new scoring leader.

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“What’s up Hannah, I just want to say congrats for becoming the all-time leading scorer. That’s a huge accomplishment and I know how much hard work goes into that. You’ve been going crazy your whole entire career and it’s been a joy to watch. I am excited to see how you finish it off. Keep breaking records and keep making history. I’ll be tuned in.”

The history makes the moment even bigger.

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Ogunbowale became Notre Dame’s scoring leader on Feb. 21, 2019, passing Diggins-Smith’s total of 2,357, which Diggins-Smith had needed 150 games to reach. Ogunbowale finished with 2,626 points in 149 games from 2015 to 2019, third in ACC history, and led Notre Dame to the 2018 title. Hidalgo got there in 40 fewer games.

She tied the record two days earlier, scoring 22 points in a 64-52 win over Davidson. Despite shooting 7-of-21, she made all eight free throws, including two with 38 seconds left, to reach 2,626.

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Both her tie and her record came on neutral courts in the Bahamas.

And this was hardly the first milestone Hannah Hidalgo had reached at this pace. She became the fastest Notre Dame player to 1,000 points and the fastest in Notre Dame and ACC history to reach 2,000, doing so in 86 games. Her 110-game double-digit scoring streak is also the longest active streak in Division I.

She is the fifth Division I player to record 500 steals and holds Notre Dame’s single-game scoring record with 44 points, single-game steals record with 16, and single-season steals record with 202.

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She is not done chasing.

Hannah Hidalgo had 510 steals before adding nine more against West Virginia, leaving her within reach of the all-time Division I record of 649 held by Chastadie Barr. She needs about 18 more double-figure games to pass Ogunbowale’s program mark of 127. She is also closing in on the career field goals record and has an outside shot at Diggins-Smith’s starts record.

This season, she averaged 26.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 5.4 steals through seven games, while her career scoring average stands at 24.1.

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Still, her message after the game was not about records. In an ESPN courtside interview, when asked what was next, she made a confident statement.

“A national championship; that’s my goal. Forget all the individual accolades. I’m here to win a national championship.”

After the DePaul game, she had echoed a similar sentiment about her passion for basketball.

“I don’t ever take a game for granted, and so you know, me showing my passion is just my way of showing how blessed I am to play the game of basketball.”

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That chance comes soon. Notre Dame is 7-0 and plays Vanderbilt, UConn, USC and South Carolina in December, including a Dec. 19 game against JuJu Watkins. The two seniors are racing for the National Player of the Year award and the top pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Ogunbowale will be tuned in, but Hannah Hidalgo has her own goal in sight, one her predecessor already accomplished: winning a national championship.