In April, Geno Auriemma was left standing near center court after the starting lineups were announced, waiting for a handshake he claimed never came. Six months later, that moment was back in the spotlight, with Dawn Staley and Auriemma set to meet for the first time since their heated Final Four exchange. The NCAA dropped its tournament handshake requirement days before Tuesday’s rematch, and all eyes still turned to the two coaches at Mohegan Sun Arena, expecting drama.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Then it happened, and photographer Daniel Connolly put it in one line on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley just shared a remarkably unremarkable handshake before the game,” Connolly wrote.

Both coaches walked toward center court from opposite sides, each with an entourage and a team behind them, and met in front of the scorer’s table. As they drew close, each extended a hand. They shook hands, patted each other on the back, and moved ahead. It was over in seconds, but the entire arena rose, clapping and cheering, as the two greeted each other for the first time since the Final Four.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both had already said it would go this way.

Staley told reporters Monday, “I’m a rules follower, so I’m going to follow the rules.” She added that her pregame routine is always to shake the other coach’s hand and that she would keep doing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Auriemma said the rule change “doesn’t matter,” since coaches go by whatever the rules are and everyone is there to win.

The rule came from a Nov. 20 memo by the NCAA’s Lynn Holzman, which says the committee “encourages” an informal handshake before team introductions, but it was no longer a compulsion. As quoted, the memo gives no reason, though coverage ties it to the Final Four dispute. It covers only the tournament, so Tuesday’s game fell outside it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coaches chose to meet anyway.

Writers noticed. For The Win’s Cory Woodroof wrote that they kept things “admirably uneventful” and noted the irony that April’s fight was over a missed pregame handshake.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Clarion Ledger’s Tia Reid wrote that they “squashed the handshake drama,” describing a handshake, an embrace, and greetings to each other’s staffs.

Tuesday’s calm greeting was a sharp contrast to April 3, when South Carolina won 62-48, and Auriemma lashed out at Staley in the final seconds. He said he waited about three minutes at halfcourt before the game. Video shows Staley greeting him during warmups and Auriemma alone near center court after lineups were announced. Staley said nobody in her camp mentioned a halfcourt handshake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Auriemma apologized, saying there was “no excuse” for how he handled it, and Staley asked everyone to turn the page. He said Sunday he had not spoken with her since.

Handshake-line disputes have also led to disciplinary action elsewhere. Michigan’s Juwan Howard was suspended after a 2022 scuffle in a postgame line, but that was a conference penalty, and the reporting points to no earlier NCAA move like this one. But this was a first for both Auriemma and Staley.

Then the game began. No. 1 South Carolina (6-0) faced No. 8 UConn (4-2) in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase, and both teams were short-handed. South Carolina announced about an hour before tip that Joyce Edwards, its leading scorer at 18 points per game, was out with an illness. UConn lost senior guard KK Arnold, who hurt a lower body in shootaround, and Kayleigh Heckel.

ADVERTISEMENT

UConn started faster, opening on a 7-0 run, with freshman Jovana Popovic scoring five of the points. South Carolina missed its first four shots until Jordan Lee hit a three. After one quarter, UConn led 16-11, and South Carolina’s Tessa Johnson had six points and two rebounds.

The stakes are real for the Huskies, who have already dropped two games this season. Another loss to South Carolina, followed by a matchup against No. 5 Duke in Boston, could give them their worst start since 1986-87.

The handshake is done, and the game will answer the rest. Both coaches said they would keep the focus on the court, and for one night, a few seconds in front of the scorer’s table did exactly that.