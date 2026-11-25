The No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks overcame an early challenge from the No. 7 UConn Huskies to secure a statement 65-56 win in their highly anticipated showdown. While the Huskies looked poised to take control early, South Carolina quickly turned the game around, with Tessa Johnson leading the charge. However, the game offered plenty beyond the scoreboard: a brief Geno Auriemma-Dawn Staley handshake, an Ashlyn Watkins technical foul, and mounting foul trouble.

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So, as South Carolina remains undefeated and UConn logs its third loss of the season, here are some of the biggest takeaways from the game.

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Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley Finally Share a Handshake

The rematch between South Carolina and UConn had plenty of storylines before the ball was even tipped, but none drew more attention than the expected meeting between Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley. After their heated exchange at last season’s Final Four left the two coaches at the center of a controversy, all eyes were on how they would interact when they crossed paths again at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Before the most recent game, the two coaches were seen shaking hands, as reported by ESPN’s Alexa Philippou.

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“In perhaps the most anticipated moment of the night, Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley did briefly shake hands,” she noted on X.

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The tension stemmed from South Carolina’s 62-48 win over UConn in April last year, when Auriemma confronted Staley in the closing moments following frustration over the pregame handshake protocol. Auriemma claimed he waited for Staley, but she never arrived, while the Gamecocks head coach said she shook hands with multiple UConn assistants and didn’t realize Auriemma was waiting for her.

The incident sparked widespread discussion, with Auriemma later apologizing for his actions.

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Hilariously, despite the anticipation, reporter Daniel Connolly didn’t think much of the moment.

“Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley just shared a remarkably unremarkable handshake before the game,” he wrote on X.

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Ashlyn Watkins Gets Technical After Heated Exchange With Sarah Strong

South Carolina’s defensive intensity continued to make life difficult for UConn, but one moment in the third quarter added some extra tension to the contest.

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With about seven minutes to go in the third quarter, UConn held possession and was trying to break out of an offensive slump. Strong caught the ball at the top of the key, defended by Ashlyn Watkins, and drove the ball straight inside after a quick crossover.

However, Watkins recovered quickly, going up to swat Strong’s layup attempt out of bounds before staring her down and exchanging some words with the ensuing UConn huddle. The moment prompted officials to assess Watkins with a technical foul for taunting. Strong shot the resulting technical free throws, converting both to reduce UConn’s deficit to 14.

The sequence stood out as a reminder of Watkins’ intensity in a return to the court this season after missing all of the previous year with a knee injury. The block on Strong was just a glimpse of the impact she can have against elite competition.

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Injuries to Both Sides Add to Pre-Game Drama

Notably, the pre-game drama didn’t end with the handshake between Auriemma and Staley. Both sides were dealing with significant injuries heading into the showdown.

South Carolina was dealt a major blow with Joyce Edwards sitting out the game due to illness, leaving the team without their leading scorer. Over the early stretch of the season, she has averaged 18 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

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UConn has also suffered setbacks, with KK Arnold scratched late after sustaining a lower-leg injury during shootaround, while Kayleigh Heckel missed her second consecutive game due to back soreness.

UConn’s Early Lead Disappears as South Carolina Closes First Half on 22-2 Run

UConn came out looking like the sharper team against South Carolina, with Sarah Strong leading the way for the Huskies in the opening quarter with six points on 3-for-6 shooting. Her squad began holding an early 16-11 advantage, but the promising start quickly gave way to a difficult second quarter as turnovers and rebounding troubles began to take their toll.

As reported by Daniel Connolly, UConn started strong, but South Caroline completely overpowered them on the boards.

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“South Carolina has outrebounded UConn 14-8 in the second quarter, so Gandy Malou-Mamel will see action before halftime for the first time in her career,” he wrote on X.

UConn’s ball-handling also became a major concern in the second quarter. While South Carolina kept the ball safe, logging five turnovers in the first half, UConn’s starters couldn’t make safe passes or keep tight handles. As a result, they logged more than twice as many giveaways as their opponents, sitting at 11 at the halftime break.

By the break, the difference between the two sides was much more pronounced. South Carolina finished the first half on a 22-2 run, including 16 unanswered points, turning a five-point deficit from the first quarter into a 38-22 lead.

After a hot start, Strong slowed down, missing all six of her shot attempts in the period. Tessa Johnson led all scorers with 15 points at the half, leaving UConn facing a massive hole after a quarter in which all control crumbled.

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Chloe Kitts and Sarah Strong Both in Foul Trouble as Officiating Draws Attention

South Carolina and UConn’s battle became a lot more physical in the second half, with officiating quickly becoming a talking point. The foul numbers shifted dramatically after halftime, with both sides finding themselves on the receiving end of several whistles.

UConn had already been called for 10 fouls, to UConn’s three in the first half. However, in the opening five minutes of the third quarter, the Gamecocks picked up five fouls while the Huskies were called for just one. The whistles continued to draw attention later, as several key pieces found themselves in foul trouble.

“Chloe Kitts and Sarah Strong picking up their 4th fouls in the 3rd quarter within seconds of each other,” reporter Matt Dowell noted.

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Notably, due to foul trouble, Strong didn’t start the fourth quarter for the Huskies, being relegated to the bench before checking in later. Altogether, the two sides were called for a combined 36 fouls: 17 for South Carolina and 19 for UConn.

Notably, of the six UConn players to log double-digit minutes, three were called for four fouls. Apart from Strong, both Jana El Alfy and Olivia Vukosa were one call away from being disqualified, limiting both players to under 20 minutes.

For UConn, Strong being available in the first quarter was a big reason for their early lead. Meanwhile, with South Carolina already without Joyce Edwards, Kitt’s foul trouble put the pressure on Tessa Johnson to keep up her scoring. Johnson ended the game with 32 points, nearly half of South Carolina’s total of 65 for the game.

In the end, the massive second-quarter surge proved too much for UConn, which dropped to 4-3 on the season. The Gamecocks remain undefeated at 7-0, and despite the Huskies bringing the deficit to eight, they never got any closer.