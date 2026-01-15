Unrivaled Runs Into Uncomfortable Caitlin Clark Truth Amid Viewership Decline, Per Analyst

As Unrivaled’s second season unfolds, empty seats and tumbling ratings expose a league betting big on growth only to confront the limits of hype without elite talent.

That’s where analyst Rachel Annamarie DeMita pins the uncomfortable Caitlin Clark truth. In her latest YouTube breakdown, DeMita called out Unrivaled’s November 2025 marketing tease that hinted at Clark’s involvement through cryptic “22” references only for the superstar to pass, leaving the league’s credibility in tatters just as Season 2 tipped off on January 5, 2026.

This bait-and-switch didn’t just disappoint fans; it amplified Unrivaled’s vulnerability, as viewership craters and the WNBA’s rising salaries steal the spotlight from what once made the upstart league appealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unrivaled’s founders, including Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, launched the 3×3 circuit in January 2025 with six teams and 36 players. They touted equity shares and salaries averaging $250,000 to $400,000, drawing stars like Sabrina Ionescu and Angel Reese. But for Season 2, the league expanded to eight teams and 54 players, bumping arena capacity from 850 to 1,000 seats.

That growth hinged on buzz. DeMita highlighted how the pre-season campaign built false hope around Clark, the Indiana Fever guard wearing No. 22.

“They put out this press release, and they were like, ‘Let us have 22 minutes of your time tomorrow.’ And they kept saying 222 at different points in this, like social media announcement. And a lot of people were like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ they said multiple 22s, like Caitlin and possibly Angel could be joining this league. And then that just didn’t happen,” DeMita stated on her YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

This misfire matters now because it eroded trust right before tip-off. Last season’s novelty high-stakes 3×3 with WNBA off-season stars drove sellouts and solid ratings. Without Clark, the league faces immediate pressure to prove its model amid no-shows and resale dumps that left the expanded arena looking half-empty on opening weekend.

Imago Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks on the court before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Compare this to the BIG3’s trajectory: Ice Cube’s 3×3 men’s league exploded in Year 1 with ex-NBA talent but saw viewership halve by Season 3 as stars aged out and hype faded, mirroring Unrivaled’s current free-fall without fresh icons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers hit hard. Unrivaled’s January 5 opener drew just 175,000 viewers, a 44% drop from last season’s 312,000 debut. By Day 5, it slipped to 139,000, with one TruTV broadcast scraping 32,000.

Last year’s full-season average hovered at 221,000. This decline underscores how Clark’s absence, coupled with injuries sidelining Ionescu and defections like Jewell Loyd to the new Project B 5×5 league, has stripped the circuit of must-watch appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeMita tied it directly to the Clark snub, noting fans tuned out after the marketing letdown. The stakes are high: Unrivaled’s six-year TNT deal includes a three-year opt-out clause, putting broadcast revenue at risk if ratings don’t rebound.

This pattern echoes the WNBA’s own 2024 surge, when Clark’s rookie year spiked averages to over 2 million viewers only for 2025 to dip to 900,000 amid her injury-limited play. Without star power, even established leagues feel the pinch; for a startup like Unrivaled, it’s a survival threat.

Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart admits viewership is key to measuring success.

ADVERTISEMENT

WNBA’s CBA Surge Undercuts Unrivaled’s Appeal

DeMita didn’t stop at marketing; she hammered Unrivaled’s fading edge over the WNBA. The league positioned itself as a superior alternative, free from overseas grinds and with better pay.

But the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, ratified in December 2025 and effective this year, flips the script. Maximum contracts now exceed $1 million, potentially up to $1.3 million to $2 million with revenue shares, while average salaries climb above $500,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They said how much better it was than the WNBA. And here’s the honest reality, the WNBA is now going to be paying players a higher salary than what was reported that Unrivaled is paying its players,” DeMita explained.

This shift matters because it neuters Unrivaled’s core pitch. Clark, entering her third year with the Fever, projects over $500,000 in base pay plus endorsements far outpacing Unrivaled’s reported offers. The union’s push for an uncapped 70% revenue share further widens the gap, deterring top talent from jumping ship.

Look at Project B, the 5×5 rival launching in November 2026: It’s already poaching Unrivaled players like Marina Mabrey with global ties and competitive pay, highlighting how fragmented women’s hoops could dilute audiences if leagues don’t consolidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: IMAGO

While Unrivaled scrambles, Clark focuses on recovery and empire-building. Injuries limited her to 13 games in 2025 due to quad, groin, and ankle issues, sidelining her from flights and the playoffs, but she still averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and a career-high 8.8 assists, earning her second All-Star nod.

Off the court, Clark’s star burns brighter. She attended a Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Taylor Swift in October 2025, cementing her crossover fame. In November, she teamed with Fever mates for the Annika golf pro-am, posting even par and showcasing versatility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nike fuels it all. Her eight-year, $28 million deal, signed in 2024, launched an apparel line in October 2025, with a signature shoe dropping this year.

“Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” Clark said. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together.”

Employees mobbed her like a hero during a January 2026 headquarters visit in Oregon. This momentum contrasts Unrivaled’s stumbles, as Clark eyes a full WNBA return and USA camp this month, prioritizing health over side gigs.

Unrivaled’s decline lays bare women’s basketball’s star dependency: Without icons like Clark, even innovative formats fizzle fast. What’s next: The league’s January 30 Philly tour in a 17,000-seat arena already sold out at $123-plus resale could spark a ratings rebound, or force pivots like overseas partnerships or a Project B merger to stem the bleed.