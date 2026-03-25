“Until We Announce the Extension of Golden”: NCAA Fans React After Bill Self Clarifies Retirement Stance

Just days after a disappointing NCAA tournament exit, the Kansas Jayhawks are facing an even bigger crisis: the potential end of the Bill Self era. While Self addressed the rumors, his words only fueled the fire online, with the Jayhawk faithful flooding social media with their own takes on his future and the program’s direction.

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Kansas coach Bill Self denied rumors that he is planning to retire, telling the Kansas City Star that he remains undecided on his future with the Jayhawks. When many thought that his retirement would be effective immediately, Self clarified that although it’s in the cards, he doesn’t have an exact timeframe in hand.

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“No news. All b.s. Bad info,” Self said in a text message to the Star.

The idea of retirement wasn’t a whim for Self, and if people think the loss against the Red Storm had a hand in his decision, they thought wrong, as he attributed it to his health and not on-court factors.

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“I love what I do, I need to be able to do it where I’m feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well, I’ll get back home, and it’ll all be discussed,” said Self.

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Over the years, Self has been dealing with health-related issues, which led him to a “standard heart catheterization” after complaining of chest tightness and missing that postseason in 2023. The same problem again resurfaced, requiring him to have two stents inserted into his heart.

So the future for the Kansas coach looks really foggy at this point. Naturally, with the news making its way on social media, the fans came out in numbers to voice their take on the matter.

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Fans Concerned About Kansas Amidst Bill Self’s Retirement Rumors

Kansas fans weren’t ready for this, it seems. Right on the brink of their premature exit, another bomb had been dropped on them as Bill Self’s retirement factor looms large, and fans can’t get over it.

“He needs to stay for 1 last season,” says a fan who feels that his staying back would be necessary.

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One last season for Kansas is what the fans are hoping for and want Bill Self to stay on. The fan probably sees a redemption arc on the canvas for Self, who fell short of the finish line. Although they bettered their last year’s record, where they faced 1st round exit after losing against Arkansas, this one probably stung more because they crashed out even after having a talented powerhouse like Darryn Peterson.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2025: Kansas At North Carolina, Nov 07 November 7, 2025: Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson 22 drives on North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble 7 during the second half of the NCAA college basketball matchup at Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Chapel Hill Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251107_zma_c04_027.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree439621

But Peterson gave his all and scored 21 points against St John’s, but as luck would have it, the two-point difference proved to be the deciding factor (67-65). So maybe one more season could change all that.

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Another commenter had a totally different take on the matter. “He should definitely stay until we announce the extension of Golden. Then he’s free to do whatever. Thanks,” stated the fan.

The commenter is inclined to feel that Kansas should keep Self in place until Florida finalizes Golden’s extension now that the defending champions are also out of the competition. Why? Because coaching moves often trigger a domino effect in college basketball. If Golden were suddenly available, Kansas might consider him as a successor.

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Although the fans respect Self’s legacy, they feel that he chooses his time to step down wisely, as waiting until Golden’s extension is official ensures Kansas won’t miss out on a potential candidate.

“Sounds like Bill Self still has some decisions to make,” said a fan, pointing out the obvious.

And quite a decision too, with all eyes of the Kansas fanbase monitoring his every move, making the choice even tougher for him. But it is what it is, and health has to be prioritized. Even past January, there was a health scare for Self, who was taken to a hospital just to be on the safe side, as the coach felt under the weather.

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Despite that hospital visit, Self said Sunday that, while not completely healthy, he feels “as good as I’ve felt in a long time,” and that must be reassuring, but even then, taking precautions never hurts.

But what happens to Kansas when he is gone? Will they still be as effective as before?

“As long as Bill Self is there, Kansas stays a powerhouse,” comes a comment that suggests Kansas won’t find it easy without him.

A powerhouse indeed, with a 634-167 record since taking over the reins of the Big 12 program, he has won two national championships in 2008 and 2022, so his contribution will always be a tough benchmark to live up to.

For now, a journey back home awaits the coach, where he will sit back, relax, and ponder his next move after a consultation with his family.