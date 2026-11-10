US Postal Service Announces Special Honor for Legendary NCAA Coach Pat Summitt

Directing the Lady Vols program for 38 years, Pat Summitt’s coaching tenure yielded 1,098 career victories and eight national championships. A decade after her 2016 death from Alzheimer’s disease, her lasting influence remains a foundational reference point within women’s basketball. Now, the United States Postal Service has honored Summitt’s legacy with an everlasting gesture.

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The USPS has chosen Pat Summitt as one of two coaches for its new stamps for 2027. In a celebratory post on X, the USPS put up the upcoming stamp, as well as a description of the process.

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“The United States Postal Service announced that Pat will be honored with her own stamp in 2027…The stamp features a portrait of Pat created by artist Roberto Parada and was designed by USPS art director Ethel Kessler.”

“Demanding, disciplined, and fiercely competitive, Summitt pushed her players to excel on and off the court,” read the statement by USPS in a news release. “Her success helped elevate women’s basketball nationally while raising expectations for how women athletes and their coaches should be supported.”

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This is just one of the ways that the basketball community has honored Pat Summitt. The location of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville is largely credited to Summitt’s tenure with the Lady Vols. The facility unveiled a permanent exhibit dedicated to her in 2025.

Furthermore, a statue of Summitt is located outside Food City Center on the University of Tennessee campus, and multiple roadways throughout the city bear her name. President Barack Obama also awarded Summitt the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 2012.

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Even a decade after her passing, Summitt continues to inspire, and her leadership anecdotes still serve as a powerful reminder of what she meant as a human being.

Pat Summitt’s Legacy Lives On

Pat Summitt’s legacy is framed less around her championships than around the people she changed, including those still learning from her a decade after her death. Her son Tyler says she never raised him to believe they were on Earth to be remembered, yet that was the result. Her iconic phrase, “you win in life with people,” wasn’t just a quote for posters; it was how she existed in every moment.

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“It’s so mind-blowing. I don’t even think my mom could fathom that after she’s gone, people are still learning from her,” son Tyler Summitt said, per Know News. “If we’re talking about her legacy, all she cared about was helping people … That’s all she wanted to do, and she’s still freaking doing it a decade later.”

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Sharing one of the instances that showed how much she cared for the people around her, assistant coach Dean Lockwood, who served as the Lady Vols assistant 2004-19, remarks that Summitt routinely used the aircraft’s intercom upon landing at Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport following road games to address the team’s managers.

“She thanked the managers for doing a great job. ‘Managers, you guys did a great job on this trip,’ said Lockwood. “She just left no stone unturned to show kindness to people.”

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And this was reflected in how she developed her players, too. Summitt adapted her coaching approach to address the individual developmental needs of her roster. Her personnel management mark was seen over the years when she encouraged Chamique Holdsclaw to adopt a vocal leadership role, and when she provided strategic focus for Michelle Marciniak’s competitive drive, and establishing clear on-court direction for Holly Warlick.

Summitt maintained a transparent leadership style throughout her tenure. Her direct communication and team-first approach consistently prompted players and staff to fully adopt the program’s core principles as their own standard of operation.

Summitt’s core principles were on display again when Alzheimer’s disease caused progressive cognitive decline and memory loss, ending her coaching career. Following her diagnosis, she publicly disclosed her condition to raise awareness and support Alzheimer’s advocacy efforts rather than manage the illness privately.

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Warlick, who served as Summitt’s assistant from 1985 to 2012 and later succeeded her as head coach, reflects on that time.

“Sometimes I think her legacy gets twisted around,” Warlick said. “She was fierce. She was demanding. She was a tough coach. But I just think that, who lives their life with dementia in the public eye? … She knew that she needed to help find a cure. So, that to me is an unbelievable legacy right there.”

Another of Summitt’s assistants, Mickie DeMoss, who spent 20 years as Summitt’s assistant. echoed a similar point.

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“That took a lot of guts for someone of her stature and her strength and all of her accomplishments,” DeMoss said. “She could have just rode out into the sunset … but she wanted to help people, and that’s so typical of Pat.”

Now, this gesture by USPS to release a stamp in her memory remains one of the many ways Pat Summitt’s legacy lives on, not just as a basketball figure, but as a human who touched everyone with her kindness.