USC HC Drops Jazzy Davidson Update After Star Carried to Locker Room vs. Wisconsin

A sixth consecutive win didn’t come without hiccups for the USC Trojans. Lindsay Gottlieb’s team clinched a back-and-forth win, but it was a moment involving freshman Jazzy Davidson that caught the game’s attention. In the fourth quarter of the game, Davidson was visibly struggling with her calf and was eventually carried off to the locker room, sparking curiosity for the USC freshman.

However, the Trojans’ head coach has shared a brief update following the game, and it’s not quite concerning for the Trojans. Speaking in the post-game press conference, Gottlieb revealed that Davidson’s pain was due to a minor issue, assuring that the Trojans are perfectly all right.

“Based on the 30 texts I’ve gotten from the game till now, Jazzy’s okay,” she said. I believe it was cramps, but she expended a lot of energy. So, I think she’ll be okay.”

Further in the press conference, Davidson shared a brief update on her personal health, too, highlighting the need for proper recovery and ample hydration. “I mean, recovery is everything,” the USC freshman said. “Just making sure that you know we have a great trainer here, so making sure that I go to recovery, I get the treatment I need. Hydration has been huge for me this year, and then like eating enough to maintain my weight and try to put more weight on.”

Jazzy Davidson has been one of the most vital players for the USC Trojans this season. However, Davidson’s issue also appeared earlier. She faced the same fate during USC’s victory over Nebraska on December 29.

“We try to keep everyone hydrated, but I think cramps are a part of basketball when a kid is expending that much energy,” USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said following the Nebraska game. “But we’ll make sure we, you know, get it figured out. But yes, I’m pretty sure it was just a cramping issue in her calf.”

While cramps aren’t something unusual in a tiring basketball game, if the broader spectrum is taken into consideration, her frequent cramps suggest that she might be struggling a bit with the intensity of college basketball in her freshman season. Moreover, the number of minutes she is playing in her freshman season is quite tiring in itself. Davidson is currently averaging 34.8 minutes per game, which is immensely impressive for a freshman.

Despite being in her first collegiate season, Davidson has done most of the heavy lifting for Lindsay Gottlieb’s team. Her two-way expertise on the court has helped the Trojans defend the rim perfectly. She currently leads the team in multiple metrics: points (17.4), rebounds (6.2), assists (4.4), steals (2.0), and blocks (2.2).

Moreover, in the absence of their star player, JuJu Watkins, who will be absent for the entire 2025-26 season due to an injury, Davidson has been able to fill the shoes to a certain extent.

However, with Gottlieb’s update, USC can still rely on her shoulders for her clutch performances. Davidson’s fitness is even more essential, given their upcoming stretch of games and the crunch moment of the season.

Can Davidson Lead USC Through a Difficult Stretch?

With the win over the Badgers, the Trojans have improved their record to 17-9 and 9-6. ‘Once again, one player is at the very helm of it: Jazzy Davidson. The USC freshman has topped the scoring in 4 of these 6 games.

However, for a better postseason conference tournament seeding, it’s essential that the Trojans win their upcoming games. They have three games left in the season for now: No. 10 Ohio State, Penn State, and No. 2 UCLA. The Penn State game will be a routine appearance for Davidson and co.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Ally Tipoff-Southern California at NC State Nov 9, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson 9 shoots a basket against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Charlotte Spectrum Center North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCoryxKnowltonx 20251109_tbs_fg6_417

It’s the games against Ohio State and UCLA that will be their make-or-break moment. They have struggled immensely against ranked teams this season. Notably, 7 of their 9 defeats in the season have come against such teams. Though they have beaten ranked sides like Iowa and Nebraska, facing an in-form team like UCLA will be a trial by fire.

On top of that, the Bruins have already defeated USC once this season. The game ended in a blowout for the Trojans as they lost 80-46. However, for Davidson and co, their immediate concern is No. 10 Ohio State. The game is set to tip off on Sunday. USC is going into the game as an underdog, with just a 41% chance of winning.

Still, can the Trojans pull off an upset against Ohio State, or will their struggles against ranked opponents continue? Let us know your predictions in the comments