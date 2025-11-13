USC Fans Celebrate as JuJu Watkins & Co. Welcome Overall No. 1 Recruit to 2026 Class

When Lindsay Gottlieb took over USC, she knew exactly which moves to make. To start with, she navigated the challenges of the Pac-12 conference as USC posted a 12–16 overall record. But clearly, it wasn’t enough. So, the head coach did what she’s best known for. She recruited the No. 1 prospect, JuJu Watkins. The impact was immediate. But Gottlieb wasn’t done yet. She added Jazzy Davidson, the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class. Now, once again, she’s left fans wondering if there’s any coach better at recruiting top prospects.

That question came up again as Saniyah Halls, the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class, officially signed with USC. It’s a massive win. Not just because it marks USC’s third top overall recruit in four years, but because of the kind of talent Halls brings. She’s a versatile, two-way player defined by her scoring ability, playmaking instincts, and defensive intensity.

As head coach, Gottlieb put it, “Saniyah is the No. 1 player in the country for a reason. She is the complete modern basketball player. She can score the ball at every level-around the rim, from three, and the mid-range. She’s just a really, really talented player,” as per USC’s official website.

Well, she’s just 17, but her résumé doesn’t match her age. The MVP at the FIBA U19 World Cup, Hall set a USA U19 record of 19.9 points per game. Last year, she was named a Naismith Trophy First-Team All-American while playing at Montverde Academy in Florida. There, she averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, enough to help the Eagles finish 26–2.

So, yes, she’s loaded with talent, and that’s exactly what stood out to Gottlieb. “Saniyah is particularly fitted to our pro-style offense because she plays like a pro. I think she’s going to fit right into what the Trojan family is all about,” the head coach added. “She’s extremely humble and fun to be around, yet understands her goals and opportunities on the basketball court-where she can shine with her team around her at the highest level.”

So, while the coach and the team are ecstatic, what about the fans?

Fans buzz about USC’s No.1 recruit

Within hours of the official announcement, fans dove into celebration mode. “Yes, it’s official-let’s get it, fight on!” a fan wrote with a victory emoji. And yes, adding Hall to USC’s star-studded lineage is a major moment for the Trojans, especially after a disappointing end to last season. But this commitment didn’t come as a total surprise. That’s because Halls had shown a strong interest in USC since July.

“Going there, it felt like home. I loved all of my future teammates. The girls there are just so fun to be around. And then definitely Lindsay [Gottlieb], she’s definitely there to support me, and I’ve built a relationship with her. She’s a great coach,” Hall said on ESPN’s NBA Today earlier this year. And, now that it’s official, fans can’t help but dream about the future of USC basketball.

“The talent they’ve got on the court,” one spectator wrote. And honestly, that’s a fair thought. Hall isn’t the only standout in USC’s 2026 class. She’ll be joined by Sitaya Fagan, a five-star international recruit from Australia. Fagan’s known for her ability to defend multiple positions, handle the ball, and impact the game on both ends. She also brings international experience to the table. Together, Hall and Fagan form a deadly combination.

“Trying to wrap my head around the talent that will be on the court when JuJu comes back, plus this signing class,” another fan posted. The two recruits of the 2026 class will soon join JuJu Watkins. The former No. 1 recruit who’s currently rehabbing an ACL tear suffered last season is no less of a phenom herself. She appeared in 33 games with 33 starts as a freshman and led the team in scoring with 23.9 points per game, along with 3.4 assists.

She led the team in three-pointers made (63) and ranked second in blocks (1.76) and steals (2.18) per game. So yes, “They’re gonna be tough,” as a netizen highlighted. But let’s not forget about Davidson, also a No. 1 recruit, who has been holding down the fort in Juju’s absence. So yes, the Trojans are loaded with talent, and their chances at a championship title under Gottlieb in the coming years look brighter than ever. But doesn’t it all sound familiar?

“I’ve seen this before,” one user wrote, sharing a photo of Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd, and Paige Bueckers. And that’s a match. Former Huskies star Bueckers arrived at Storrs in 2020 as the No. 1 prospect. A year later, her gf, Fudd, followed as the top recruit in 2021, and then Sarah Strong joined as the No. 1 overall recruit in 2024. And, together, they helped UConn end its drought with the 2025 championship title. Could USC be next?

Well, yes, because JuJu Watkins won’t be eligible for the WNBA draft until 2027, so she’s expected to spend one more season in college, overlapping with both Davidson and Hall. If all three remain healthy, that combination could easily make USC one of the most formidable programs in the country, a level of dominance that had been a distant memory for decades before Lindsay Gottlieb took charge.

To understand just how long it’s been, you have to go back to the early 1980s, when USC ruled women’s basketball. The Trojans captured back-to-back national titles in 1983 and 1984, during only the second and third years of the NCAA women’s tournament. They followed that golden stretch with a runner-up finish in 1986 and made it to the Elite Eight in both 1992 and 1994. After that, however, success became scarce. By the time Gottlieb arrived in 2021, USC hadn’t reached the NCAA tournament since 2014, and in the 27 years leading up to her tenure, the team had managed to win just two tournament games.

Certainly, all eyes will be on USC now.