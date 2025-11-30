Lindsay Gottlieb Shares Special Message for USC Fans Amid Strong Run Without JuJu Watkins

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team’s season was put into doubt when star guard JuJu Watkins suffered a season-ending ACL injury, and many wondered how they would cope. But any skepticism vanished as they convincingly won against the Pepperdine Waves 82-52, playing at home in Los Angeles’ Galen Center.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Furthermore, head coach Lindsay Gottlieb made sure to offer compliments after the team’s solid performance that day, which was also Thanksgiving.

At the post-game press conference, Gottlieb was joined by senior guard Kara Dunn and freshman guard Vivian Iwuchukwu. There, she made sure to praise her players, saying, “Happy Thanksgiving. Thanks for being here. I thought that crowd was terrific. I think our players have really earned that kind of reception. It’s just so cool to see it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsay Gottlieb added, ” It’s never lost on me what we’ve, you know, kind of built in terms of the fan support. Um, I thought that was a really good challenge for us.” And honestly, the team made it look easy.

Imago Oct 2, 2024; Rosemont, IL, USA; USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the 2024 Big Ten Women’s Basketball media day at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

The Galen Center was packed with 3,866 fans for the daytime “matinee game.” And now with that win, USC extended its home-winning streak and kept Pepperdine’s historical struggles alive. And the excitement only grew as the game tipped off.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game started beautifully. Early on, the score was close: 10-8, but it didn’t stay that way for long. By the end of the first quarter and into the start of the second, USC went 24-2 run that blew the game wide open. Kara Dunn scored 12 of her 19 points in that stretch, and freshman Jazzy Davidson added 8, including 13 straight points to kick off the second quarter. By halftime, USC was up 47-26, and the Trojans were in complete control.

The second half was more of the same. USC’s defense forced 18 turnovers, turning them into 24 points, while the offense kept flowing, with multiple players chipping in. Pepperdine tried to fight back, but USC never let them close the gap. By the final buzzer, the lead had swelled to 30 points, and the Trojans walked off the court 82-52 winners. The team looked unstoppable, but could they win without JuJu Watkins next match?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Can Lindsay Gottlieb’s USC keep the winning streak alive without JuJu?

The upcoming game on Tuesday has USC playing Saint Mary’s, and the team’s performance without JuJu Watkins, the star guard, is a major concern for the fans. Watkins will be out for the 2025-2026 season, as announced last week, because of an ACL injury she got in March during the second round of the NCAA tournament.

On Instagram, she wrote, “I’ve spent the last several months resting, reflecting, and healing.” Recovering from this injury hasn’t been easy, and I want to say thank you,” Watkins said on Instagram. “I’ll sit out this season and dedicate myself to recovery, allowing me to return to the sport I love.” Can the team manage without her?

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California Feb 13, 2025 Los Angeles, California, USA USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins 12 and head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Los Angeles Galen Center California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxHanashirox 20250213_jhp_wr6_0450

Watkins was central to USC’s performance in the previous season. As a sophomore, she put up averages of 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, and she was awarded the 2025 Wooden Award for the best college basketball player. Her consistent contributions in every game elevated her teammates and solidified USC’s position. With her leading the way, USC won 30 of 33 games and claimed the Big Ten regular-season title in its first year in the conference. Without her, the team faces a new challenge.

Then came the second-round NCAA tournament game against Mississippi State, when Watkins tore her ACL. The team faced a big challenge, but they still pushed forward to reach the Elite Eight. They eventually lost to UConn. Now, the big question is whether USC can keep winning without her. Only time will tell.