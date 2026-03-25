USF Lands Alabama’s Kristy Curry As Next Head Coach in Major Program Shift

A program doesn’t make a move like this unless it’s ready to turn a page. The South Florida Bulls have officially landed longtime Alabama head coach Kristy Curry on a five-year deal, signaling a major shift for a program that has quietly built consistency but now wants something more.

And coach Curry is all for it.

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“I would like to thank Rob Higgins for the tremendous opportunity to lead a proud South Florida women’s basketball program,” Curry said in a statement. “A strong foundation is in place, and I look forward to building on it as we pursue conference championships and NCAA Tournament success.”

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“Rob and the University’s commitment to competing at the highest level, along with the clear vision and alignment at USF, are truly exceptional. I can’t wait to meet Bulls Nation and experience a rocking Yuengling Center.”

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While this move marks the end of a 13-year run in the SEC for Kristy Curry, the coach will begin a new challenge in Tampa after guiding the Crimson Tide to five NCAA Tournament appearances in the past six seasons, which also includes consistent first-round wins in recent years.

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But her tenure in Tuscaloosa wasn’t just about results; it was about restoring relevance. Because of her, the Crimson Tide saw its 22-year NCAA Tournament drought put to an end in 2021. However, the timing of her departure from Alabama makes this move even more striking.

Just days after the Crimson Tide’s narrow 69-68 loss to Louisville in the 2nd Round of the Tournament, coach Curry informed her players she would be leaving the program to head to Tampa.

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However, this move isn’t about starting over; it’s about building on something that already has a strong backbone.

Under longtime head coach Jose Fernandez, the Bulls became one of the most consistent mid-major programs in the country, making nine NCAA Tournament appearances in the last 12 years and winning multiple conference titles. Even in this season, under interim head coach Michele Woods-Baxter, USF posted a 20-12 record and remained competitive in the American Athletic Conference. So Kristy Curry is inheriting a system that knows how to win. And if her résumé says anything, it’s that she knows exactly how to elevate it further.

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Across her stops at Purdue, Texas Tech, and Alabama, coach Curry has compiled over 550 career wins, 21 postseason appearances, and multiple deep NCAA Tournament runs. She’s one of the rare coaches to win at multiple levels of the sport, be it the Big Ten, the Big 12, or the SEC. An experience that she will now bring to the AAC.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Kristy Curry to our Bulls family as the leader of our outstanding women’s basketball program,” the Bulls’ CEO of Athletics, Rob Higgins, said. “Kristy is a proven winner at the highest levels… She has guided her teams to the NCAA championship game and built an exceptional resume… I’m incredibly excited about the future of South Florida women’s basketball under her leadership.”

With a proven winner now at the helm and a program built to compete, South Florida isn’t just turning a page; it’s setting a new standard. And for coach Curry, the expectation is clear: take what’s already working and push it further than it’s ever gone.

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Who Will Take Kristy Curry’s Throne at Alabama?

When coach Curry arrived at Alabama in 2013, the Crimson Tide were coming off back-to-back seasons with just four SEC wins. Fast forward to now, and Alabama has reached the NCAA Tournament in five of the last six seasons, re-establishing itself as a consistent postseason contender.

That kind of turnaround raises the stakes for what comes next.

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With Curry reportedly earning around $700,000 annually, Alabama now faces a decision that could define the program’s next phase. And there are already a few intriguing names in the mix.

Imago Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kristy Curry during the 2026 NCAA Women’s March Madness Second Round basketball at the KFC Yum Center In Louisville, Kentucky. March 23, 2026.

Tennille Adams offers an in-house option with prior head coaching experience at Howard. While her stint there didn’t produce standout results, she has since built a solid résumé as an assistant across multiple programs and has been part of Alabama’s recent rise since joining in 2023.

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Then there’s Hannah Barber, a former Crimson Tide guard whose connection to the program runs deep. Though she is still early in her coaching journey, Barber has steadily climbed the ranks, and even Kristy Curry herself once projected her as a future SEC head coach.

Another name to watch is Pauline Love, who is currently an associate head coach at Oklahoma and someone familiar with Alabama’s system after serving on staff during the 2024–25 season. Her broader experience across programs like Arkansas adds another layer to her candidacy.

Whether Alabama chooses familiarity or a completely new direction, whoever steps in won’t just be filling a vacancy; they’ll be inheriting expectations that coach Curry spent over a decade rebuilding.

Who would you like to see guide the Crimson Tide in the next season? Let us know your pick.