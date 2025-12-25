Utah Basketball Breaks Borders With Surprise Locker Room Announcement

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a college hoops world that’s shifting by the week, Utah Basketball’s latest move, shaped by coaching ties, feels like a real signal of an expanding international reach and confidence in where Alex Jensen is steering the program. And let’s be honest, the timing is what really makes it pop: a midseason pickup straight out of Europe, with pro experience. Credit to whoever pushed that idea through; no one saw this one coming.

Lucas Langarita, a 20-year-old, 6-foot-5 prospect with experience in Spain’s top pro league, is set to join the Runnin’ Utes right away, per a statement from his club team, Casademont Zaragoza.

A Zaragoza native, Langarita arrives in Salt Lake City after logging minutes in Spain’s ACB league and suiting up for Spain across multiple youth levels, U17 through U20, on the international stage. In 2022, he picked up All-Tournament honors at the U17 World Cup, sharing the spotlight with names like Cooper Flagg, Koa Peat, and Izan Almansa.

Sources familiar with his recruitment reported that several high-major programs, including Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, and USC Trojans, were in the mix, and honestly, it’s not hard to see why.

Lucas Langarita averaged 16.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists with Casademont Zaragoza of the ACB U22 League through 9 games this season

Averaged 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists with Spain at the 2025 U20 EuroBasket

Averaged 12.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists to help Spain claim silver at the 2023 FIBA U18 European Championships

During the U20 Eurobasket competition last summer in Greece, the Spanish guard also made 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% of his shots from three-point range. These numbers show that he can score, which is bound to help Utah’s current backcourt rotation and give them more offense when they need to manage starter minutes.

Away from his national team responsibilities, Langarita was already testing himself against older competition in some of Europe’s toughest settings. That process started early, and at just 15, he was playing with Zaragoza’s U18 group in the Istanbul League.

By 17, he was splitting time between Zaragoza’s youth setup and the senior team at Casademont Zaragoza, gaining firsthand experience at the professional level. During the 2022–23 season, he appeared in six games for the main squad, averaging 5.2 minutes per outing. That season also matters for another reason: Utah assistant Martin Schiller was the head coach of Zaragoza at the time.

That connection is the clear bridge between Langarita and Utah. Schiller coached him in the ACB and knows exactly what he brings on and off the floor. That familiarity should ease Langarita’s transition, give the staff confidence in his readiness, and put him in a position to contribute sooner rather than later.

Langarita is now one of several European prospects choosing to head stateside, drawn by the mix of real playing opportunities and NIL potential that comes with U.S. college basketball.

Belgian guard Sean Pouedet recently committed to the Dayton Flyers and is expected to suit up soon, while Serbian forward Nikola Dzepina, now with the Washington Huskies, made his college debut on Dec. 13, scoring five points against Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

However, leaving home wasn’t easy for the young guard.

“It’s a complicated moment for me, and I didn’t think it would come so soon,” Langarita said. “I came to this club practically as a child, with a lot of enthusiasm and many dreams to fulfill, and I left becoming a player and, above all, a much more mature person.”

“I leave deeply grateful and proud to have worn this shirt for so many years. Who knows if one day our paths will come together again and we can have the opportunity to enjoy basketball again here in my house, my city,” he added.

Still and all, it’s fair to say that there are brighter times ahead for Utah.

What Lucas Langarita brings to Utah’s rotation

Langarita’s profile fits neatly with what the new staff is building. Utah has widened its recruiting reach while staying locked in on skill growth and positional flexibility, and Langarita checks both boxes. He aligns cleanly with Alex Jensen’s vision of a modern roster, guys who can defend across positions and keep the tempo up.

The timing makes sense, too. Big 12 play is unforgiving, and depth in the backcourt matters. If Langarita gets comfortable quickly, he could bring a real spark off the bench or step into a larger role when needed. He’s not being asked to carry the team, but his impact could end up bigger than expected.

Utah will fold him into a guard rotation that includes Terrence Brown, Don McHenry, Jacob Patrick, and Obomate Abbey. That group has been under pressure since Elijah Choppa Moore, a Syracuse transfer, left the program. Brown and McHenry have carried the load offensively, but injuries have exposed thin spots.

And to add to that, Patrick, who is from Germany, has missed the last two games, while Abbey, a freshman from Finland, is still trying to figure certain things out, even with his steady minutes.

Langarita strengthens that international presence and also helps offset another early setback. The team lost Babacar Faye to injury before the season even began.

As Utah GM Wes Wilcox said, “After losing a key contributor to injury before the start of the season, our staff worked diligently across the globe to secure a significant mid-year addition. While the timing and his transition from Europe to the NCAA are unique, we’re excited to welcome Lucas to our program as we head into Big 12 play.”

Utah will face the Washington Huskies on December 29, then opens Big 12 play at home against the Arizona Wildcats on January 3. Those games should quickly reveal whether Langarita is ready to contribute right away or needs a brief adjustment period to the college game.