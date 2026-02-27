UVA vs Duke (Feb 28): Odds, Prediction, Injury Reports, Expected Line-Up and More

The Blue Devils are coming off a 100-56 blowout of Notre Dame, their fifth straight win. Virginia is also on a hot streak, but its real test will be stopping Cameron Boozer.

The 6’9″ freshman has been unstoppable, leading Duke in points, rebounds, and assists while shooting almost 60% from the field. Duke will get the top seed in the ACC if it wins. If Virginia wins, the race for the title is wide open, which makes for a great game.

UVA vs Duke: Where to watch

Date: Saturday, February 28th

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Streaming: fuboTV

UVA vs Duke: Injury Reports

Duke: Ifeanyi Ufochukwu

UVA: N/A

UVA vs Duke: Probable Lineups

Duke: Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans, Cedric Coward, Cameron Boozer, and Patrick Ngongba II

UVA: Dallin Hall, Malik Thomas, Sam Lewis, Thijs De Ridder, and Johann Grünloh

Can Virginia challenge Duke’s dominance?

Polymarket odds show that Duke has an 81% chance of winning the rematch against the Virginia Cavaliers on February 28.

Duke’s recent dominance in this rivalry is stark. They’ve not only won the last three meetings, including a convincing 80-62 victory on February 17, but their historical advantage at home is overwhelming. Virginia hasn’t won at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 2022, contributing to Duke’s lopsided 42-10 series record in Durham.

“We know the challenge that lies ahead there. The No. 1 team in the country, extremely well coached, extremely talented, and together and tough,” said Ryan Odom, who is taking on Duke for the first time with his Virginia team. He will be hoping to walk out of the stadium with a victory for his side.

Do you think the UVA can upset the top dogs? Do let us knoow in the comments.