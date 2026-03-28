Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes Admits Mistake After Hannah Hidalgo Powers Notre Dame to Statement Sweet 16 Win

Two of the nation’s top three scorers just went head-to-head on one of the March Madness’ biggest stages. And for a while, it delivered exactly the thriller a Sweet 16 matchup promises. However, when the final buzzer sounded, the Vanderbilt Commodores’ star, Mikayla Blakes, was left replaying the moments she wished she could take back.

The No. 2-seed Commodores saw their remarkable 2025–26 run come to an end after falling 67–64 to No. 6-seed Notre Dame in the Fort Worth Regional semifinal. But what stings the most is Blakes had a chance to flip the outcome in Vanderbilt’s favor. Yet a late turnover and a missed three-pointer sealed the Commodores’ fate.

“Starting the game, I guess, human. I miss shots,” Blakes said during the post-game conference. “So I wouldn’t say it was nerves or anything like that. And I just learned from the performance because I can’t perform for my team like that in a moment as big as this. And the last play with the ball, it dribbled it off my foot. I saw an open lane, but I guess I moved too fast.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite a rough start, where she missed her first eight shots, Blakes fought her way back in the game to finish with 26 points. But as an athlete, even that resilience couldn’t erase the sting of those final possessions. So to show her support for her player, head coach Shea Ralph made it clear that the responsibility of the loss didn’t fall on her guard’s shoulders.

Imago Mar 27, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes (1) shoots a free throw against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

“Obviously, you want to be able to execute in the last possession of the game,” Ralph said. “And I think that’s what makes this game fun. But that’s not what lost us this game, and we wouldn’t be here without her. So there were lots of things that we could have done a lot better throughout the course of that game in particular. But those two plays at the end. We got two great shots. I’m putting the ball in her hands every single time, and that’s not why we lost the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, while Mikayla Blakes walked away with lessons from those final possessions, Hannah Hidalgo walked away with the game.

Shea Ralph tips hat to Hannah Hidalgo’s game-changing brilliance

If you watched the game, you would already know the Fighting Irish guard delivered one of the most dominant all-around performances of the tournament. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.

ADVERTISEMENT

To lead her team to their 25th win of the season, Hidalgo went on to score 31 points, secure 11 rebounds, and make 10 steals, which helped her break the NCAA single-season steals record. But just like coach Ralph notes, more than the numbers, it was her instincts that pushed the game in Notre Dame’s favor.

“She’s just a special player,” Ralph said. “I think you have to respect how hard she plays all the time. And there’s always a takeaway when you play against a player like that, who plays so hard on both sides of the ball. I said it yesterday, she’s like a free safety out there, just kind of looking around – and as soon as she sees your eyes on a person, she’s going to go get the ball.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With under a minute left, Hidalgo soared between defenders to catch an inbound pass and instantly set up the go-ahead basket, which proved to be the game-winning sequence that defined Notre Dame’s night.

“It was impressive,” the coach added. “Hopefully, our players not only learned a little bit about how we can take better care of the ball, but also that’s the kind of effort you need to win games like this. You’ve got to give her and them credit… she gave the effort that was needed to win the game for her team on both sides of the ball… She’s a great player.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, it wasn’t just a standout performance; it was a reminder of what March demands. The one who meets it head-on can only advance further, while the lessons remain for the rest.

What’s next for Mikayla Blakes and the Commodores?

With this loss under their belt, the Commodores’ run may have ended, but the season was nothing less than historic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanderbilt advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 17 years and finished with 29 wins, just one shy of matching the school record of 30 victories set by the 1992–93 and 2001–02 teams. While their 2025–26 campaign is officially over, the foundation it built is anything but finished.

When it comes to Mikayla Blakes, the end of the season doesn’t mean it’s the end of her story.

Imago Mar 27, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes (1) reacts during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The sophomore sensation set the SEC single-season scoring record on Sunday, finishing with 918 points and surpassing Chamique Holdsclaw’s 915 from 1997–98, as she claimed the NCAA record for most points scored by a sophomore. Though this exit will definitely sting, Blakes will return next year as a more experienced and battle-tested junior, ready to push Vanderbilt even further.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really proud of our team, and this obviously isn’t the way we wanted it to end,” coach Ralph said. “Most of the people outside of our circle didn’t think we would be here and didn’t think we would accomplish this. I know there were some questions about this roster going into the season. I think you’re seeing what’s possible when you believe in each other, when you work really hard, when you lay a foundation of a strong culture, and when you invest in women, as our leadership has done with us.”

“This is just the beginning for our program and another step in the right direction. We lost the game today, but I think we’re winning in terms of the things we are doing right now, we are winning on and off the basketball court, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to compete for championships, we will continue to put ourselves in positions like today, and hopefully next time come away with a win and take the next step forward.”

The scoreboard may have frozen, but the fire Blakes and her team carry is far from extinguished. And just like the coach said, it promises that the best is yet to come.