“Very Sad Move”: NCAA World Reacts as Penn State Hires Chicago Sky’s Tanisha Wright as Head Coach

In a move celebrated as a homecoming by some and a mistake by others, Penn State has hired Tanisha Wright as its new head coach. But beyond this feel-good moment, fans have showcased certain perspectives that can’t be ignored.

This will be Wright’s first head coaching assignment for a collegiate program after serving four years as an assistant of Charlotte 49ers between 2017-21. On3 reporter Talia Goodman confirmed this update on X.

“BREAKING: Penn State has hired Chicago Sky asst coach Tanisha Wright as their next head coach, sources confirmed to @On3,” the caption of her post read.

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The decision came just a couple of weeks after the Lady Lions fired Carolyn Kieger. Kieger spent seven years at the helm of the program, but couldn’t ever prove her mettle at Penn State. She couldn’t lead the program to a National Championship in any of her seasons, going 84-123 across her tenure and 11-18 this season.

These dismal results were enough to send the Penn State front office to the drawing board once again to find replacements, and their bid has gone to one of their own, Tanisha Wright.

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“Penn State will always be home to me, and it is an incredible honor to return to this program as head coach,” Wright said. “This University shaped me as a student athlete, and I understand the pride, tradition and expectations that come with wearing the Lady Lion uniform.”

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On paper, the move looks hopeful, too. As a former player, Wright’s name already carries a reputation in the program. A three-time Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year, Wright also knows the program quite well and how the expectations would shape around her. But aside from bringing in a known face, fans feel this move might not be the best choice for Penn State’s helm, and for good reason.

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Fans Pinpoint Tanisha Wright’s Past Records to Push Back on Her Move to Penn State

“Very sad move. She was terrible to her players on the Atlanta Dream,” a fan wrote.

“Bad move. I’ll laugh at your folly. Go Gamecocks,” commented another.

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Many fans, including these ones, have resented Penn State’s decision to hire Tanisha Wright as its head coach, citing her aggressive nature and coaching style. There’s no doubt that Wright is an immensely demanding coach. On the court, she wants her players to play with precision and doesn’t hesitate to drop the sledgehammer when things go south.

Imago Rutgers Vs Penn State NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball KIYOMI MCMILLER of the Penn State Lady Lions celebrates during an NCAA women s basketball game at Jersey Mike s Arena in Piscataway, United States, on February 21, 2026. Piscataway United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xDanxSquicciarinix originalFilename:squicciarini-womensba260221_npdfU.jpg

For instance, Wright lashed out at her players following Atlanta Dream’s tight 85-82 loss to Dallas Wings for their lack of ball security. “I mean you can’t win a lot of games when you got 29 turnovers, you allow 40 points off of those turnovers, don’t make free throws, we can just talk about just simply those two different things.

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So, we got to get some toughness in us.” As a result of this rigidity and strictness, fans feel that Wright might not be the best fit for a Penn State team currently in a rebuilding phase that requires patience with players.

“Good, lol free us,” stated another.

Definitely, the aggressive outburst has its place in Wright’s resume. But it also comes with a silver lining, which must not be ignored. In her years as an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky, Wright has significantly contributed to both teams’ defensive performance. And most notably, being a five-time WNBA All-Defensive First Team Player, most would agree that she would be one or two things about defending on the court.

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As a result, her alma mater has made a move to get her to turn the program around and has expressed immense support. “Tanisha Wright embodies everything this program stands for,” said Kraft. “She is one of the greatest to ever wear a Lady Lion uniform.”

“Hmm. I’ll be cautiously optimistic,” remarked another.

“She s****d in the ATL and she s****d in the Chi…good riddance, and I wish her the best,” chimed in another.

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As stated earlier, Tanisha Wright has made a name for herself as an assistant coach, but her head coaching record speaks otherwise. She led the Atlanta Dream for three seasons as head coach, posting a 48-68 record with an unceremonious .414 winning percentage. On top of that, her team’s best playoff finish is two first-round appearances, in which they lost to Dallas Wings and New York Liberty, respectively.

In a possibility, Wright isn’t coming to Penn State with the best head coaching credentials. And of course, she’ll have to solidify her footing to make the Lady Lions her stronghold once again. With Penn State set to enter into a new era under Wright, what are your expectations for this team? Do let us know in the comments.