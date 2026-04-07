Vic Schaefer’s Texas Hit With Triple Blow as Three Key Forwards Enter the Transfer Portal

Losing even one key player to the transfer portal can shake things up, but losing three at the same time? That will leave a huge dent in any team. Yet for Vic Schaefer and the Texas Longhorns, that’s exactly the situation unfolding right now.

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Within hours of the transfer portal window opening, Aaliyah Moore, Aaliyah Crump, and Justice Carlton have reportedly decided to move on from Texas. And while each departure comes with its own context, together, they are set to deliver a significant blow to the Longhorns’ frontcourt depth.

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The Longhorns ended their 2025-26 NCAA season after they lost to the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four. Even though this marked back-to-back Final Four appearances for the program for the first time since 1987, these key pieces are already looking for a new home instead of building on that success.

And if you are wondering why, let’s start with Crump.

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As the No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2025, Crump arrived at Texas as one of the highest-rated prospects of the Vic Schaefer era. She showed flashes of that potential throughout her freshman season, averaging 7.9 points per game and knocking down 23 three-pointers.

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Still, her season lacked consistency.

A foot injury sidelined her for nearly two months, and even after returning, her role fluctuated. Even though she played for 29 minutes against the Bruins, Crump crossed the 20-minute mark in just a handful of games. So, as a player who expected to take on a bigger role, that inconsistency may have influenced her reported decision to enter the portal.

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And that might be the same case with Carlton.

Even after an uneven freshman year where she only started in a single game, Justice Carlton became a regular starter for the Longhorns this season. She started 28 of Texas’ final 29 games while averaging 8.5 points and 4.0 rebounds.

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In the SEC Championship game, she played a key role in Texas’ dominant win over the South Carolina Gamecocks by scoring 15 points and earning All-Tournament honors. But even with that growth, her minutes weren’t always secure.

Overall, she played under 20 minutes and logged just 14 minutes in the Final Four game. So now, after two seasons, she too is moving on from Vic Schaefer’s squad.

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Then there’s Moore, who may just have the most complex case.

As a senior, Aaliyah Moore is one of the most experienced players on the Longhorns roster. But her journey has been heavily impacted by injuries.

Moore suffered a torn ACL injury early in the 2022–23 season and then missed the entire 2025–26 season while recovering from another knee procedure. That sequence leaves her with an extra year of eligibility despite being a senior academically.

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When she was healthy, Moore averaged 7.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 2025 and offered her team a strong inside presence. However, with emerging star Madison Booker taking on a larger offensive role and recruits arriving, Moore is likely looking for a fresh opportunity where she can step in as a primary option for her final stretch in college basketball.

While individually these decisions might make sense, they will still leave a noticeable gap in Texas.

So for now, all eyes will be on how head coach Vic Schaefer navigates a triple hit like this.

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How can Vic Schaefer handle this sudden roster shake-up?

Before even addressing the three portal exits, the Texas Longhorns were already staring at a major transition.

Several key seniors from the 2025–26 roster have officially exhausted their eligibility, including program cornerstone Rori Harmon. That alone would have left a noticeable void. And now, with three additional forwards entering the portal, this feels like coach Schaefer will need to build his team from scratch.

But if there’s one thing that’s working in Vic Schaefer’s favor, it’s what’s coming in.

Imago January 18, 2026, Hope Mills, North Carolina, USA: Texas Longhorns head coach VIC SCHAEFER talks with players from the sideline during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA WomenÃ s basketball game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Hope Mills USA – ZUMAa220 20260118_znp_a220_072 Copyright: xIsraelxAntax

Texas has already secured a loaded 2026 recruiting class, which features multiple high-level prospects ready to step into bigger roles. So, one by one, let’s take a closer look at what’s coming into Austin.

Brihanna Crittendon

Crittendon is entirely different from what Texas has traditionally relied on.

At 6-foot-3, she has the size of a forward. But her game? That’s where things shift. Crittendon plays more on the perimeter, stretches the floor, and brings a scoring versatility that Texas hasn’t consistently had under Schaefer.

“Texas was everything I was looking for — the culture, the players, the staff, and the environment,” Crittendon said in an interview with ESPN back in November 2025 when she announced her commitment. “Add in the university’s strong commitment to women’s sports, and it just felt right. It’s the SEC, and I’m excited to be a Longhorn!”

In her junior season at Riverdale Ridge High School, Crittendon averaged 26.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 57% shooting from the field and 33% shooting from beyond the arc.

So, in a roster suddenly losing its frontcourt depth, her ability to space the floor and create offense might just be necessary.

Addison Bjorn

Then comes Bjorn, who will provide the much-needed depth to the Longhorns.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Bjorn isn’t locked into one role. She can handle the ball, create her own shot, and even function as a secondary playmaker. That kind of versatility becomes very valuable when a roster is in flux.

“I chose Texas because of the strong winning culture, and it really felt like home. It is an amazing opportunity for me to compete on the biggest stages and against the best competition in the country,” Bjorn said. “My goal is to do whatever it takes to help bring a national championship to Texas.”

With multiple gold medals through USA Basketball and that mindset, Bjorn will fit exactly with what this program is trying to sustain.

Aaliah Spaight & Amalia Holguin

With a leader like Harmon moving on, the backcourt will undergo a transition of its own. And that’s where Spaight and Holguin step in.

As a true point guard, Spaight can score when needed but thrives in running the offense and setting the tone of the game. At Bishop Gorman H.S, she averaged 19.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 3.8 steals per game last season, so she arrives with the kind of all-around skill set that could earn her early minutes.

However, what makes her important is that she is ready to embrace doing whatever the team needs.

“I’d describe myself as someone who can do whatever the coach needs,” she said in an interview with On3.

On the other hand, Holguin is a combo guard with a natural feel for offense.

Rated No. 17 overall and the No. 5 two guard in the country by Dan Olson’s Collegiate Basketball Report, Holguin can stretch the floor and create her own shot. Her ability to put points on the board gives Texas a level of offensive flexibility it will need during this transition.

So together, they won’t just add more depth. They will bring balance.

But even with all the incoming talent, the challenge remains significant because replacing veteran leadership and proven production is never easy.

The transfer portal may offer a path to plug those gaps, but after back-to-back Final Four runs, expectations around the Texas Longhorns aren’t going anywhere, which means for Vic Schaefer, this won’t just be about reloading. It will be about proving the next group can keep Texas right where it belongs.