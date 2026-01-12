brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

Vic Schaefer Shifts Blame Away From Locker Room After Kim Mulkey, LSU Hand Texas First Loss

BySoham Kulkarni

Jan 11, 2026 | 7:05 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

Vic Schaefer Shifts Blame Away From Locker Room After Kim Mulkey, LSU Hand Texas First Loss

BySoham Kulkarni

Jan 11, 2026 | 7:05 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

It felt like an abomination to some that Texas and Vic Schaefer weren’t ranked No.1 in the country. They had endured the grueling tests of No. 2 (at the time) South Carolina and No. 3 UCLA in back-to-back games. Since then, other contenders like North Carolina, Baylor, and Ole Miss had little chance of dethroning Texas from No.2. However, with conference play arriving, the previously undefeated Longhorns have been given a harsh reality check by Kim Mulkey’s LSU, but Schaefer has some qualms regarding the intense scheduling.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

No. 2 Texas was upset 70-65 at No.12 LSU. Center Kyla Oldacre had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Longhorns, while forward Madison Booker had 24 points and 7 rebounds. However, they were outrebounded 44-35 and conceded a season-high 17 turnovers.  Texas starting point guard Rori Harmon struggled, going 1/7 from the field and finishing with a season-low 2 points. The week doesn’t get easier for Texas, which travels to No. 3 South Carolina on Thursday, something Vic Schaefer complained about after the game.

“Last year, we played South Carolina twice and LSU once,” Schaefer said (via Cory Diaz).” This year, we get LSU twice. This year, we have to play LSU and South Carolina on the road in the same week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved