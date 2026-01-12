Vic Schaefer Shifts Blame Away From Locker Room After Kim Mulkey, LSU Hand Texas First Loss

It felt like an abomination to some that Texas and Vic Schaefer weren’t ranked No.1 in the country. They had endured the grueling tests of No. 2 (at the time) South Carolina and No. 3 UCLA in back-to-back games. Since then, other contenders like North Carolina, Baylor, and Ole Miss had little chance of dethroning Texas from No.2. However, with conference play arriving, the previously undefeated Longhorns have been given a harsh reality check by Kim Mulkey’s LSU, but Schaefer has some qualms regarding the intense scheduling.

No. 2 Texas was upset 70-65 at No.12 LSU. Center Kyla Oldacre had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Longhorns, while forward Madison Booker had 24 points and 7 rebounds. However, they were outrebounded 44-35 and conceded a season-high 17 turnovers. Texas starting point guard Rori Harmon struggled, going 1/7 from the field and finishing with a season-low 2 points. The week doesn’t get easier for Texas, which travels to No. 3 South Carolina on Thursday, something Vic Schaefer complained about after the game.

“Last year, we played South Carolina twice and LSU once,” Schaefer said (via Cory Diaz).” This year, we get LSU twice. This year, we have to play LSU and South Carolina on the road in the same week.”

