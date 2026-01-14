Vic Schaefer’s SEC Claims Misguided, Yet It Forces a Critical Question, Says Reporter

Texas Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer had dropped a literal pipe bomb when he came down hard on the SEC and their conflicting scheduling for targeting his college program. In his comment, he unabashedly went on to say how helpless he felt, “disappointed in the league for putting our kids in that position,” which came right after their first loss of the season against Kim Mulkey’s LSU. So what was it that made him vent his feelings against the league?

Sports reporters Alicia Jay and Erica Ayala got together to get to the bottom of it.

“I really and truly never expected from him because he is just a coach that is really like get in there and get it done, no apologies, no anything,” said Alicia Jay as she gave her honest take on the matter, who herself was shocked that the Texas coach would take such a path.

The “No nonsense” mentality is become a trademark for Schaefer, who holds his players to extremely high standards, and that shows through the achievements he has made over the years – Big 12 Coach of the Year 2023, SEC Coach of the Year (Mississippi State) (multiple years), Naismith National Coach of the Year 2018, Final Four appearance with Texas last year (2025).

Schaefer is known for calling a spade a spade and doesn’t hide behind excuses, and rallies a troop that pushes for a disciplined defense, but also doesn’t compromise on the offensive end. So what made him snap?

Erica Ayala called it a case of “sour grapes,” but also understood the reason behind the coach’s dissent.

“You don’t expect it from this coach. The fact that a coach like that says that I think I’m willing to entertain it, just got to a tipping point,” Ayala went on as to what pushed Vic Schaefer off the edge.

It’s a rocky road to the finals, and those who play in the SEC are well aware of that with teams like Dawn Staley’s South Carolina, Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers, and Kim Cladwell’s Lady Vols. Schaefer has multiple games lined up with these two teams ahead. As a matter of fact, he will go up against Staley in the next game itself.

And oh, don’t forget Vanderbilt, which is currently the 1st-ranked team in the SEC and also undefeated. So we can almost sympathize with the coach on why he felt victimized in that fashion. The loss came with its own set of repercussions for Texas, which must have stung the veteran coach even further.

Longhorns fall in the coaches poll after first loss of the season

After having a spotless run in the season, the Longhorns had to endure their first loss against LSU, which also affected their position in the Coaches Poll. The 70-65 loss, though marginal, came at a price as they dropped two spots to No. 4 in the latest ranking.

UConn (17-0) still takes the number 1 spot, and South Carolina and UCLA have also overtaken Schaefer’s girls to take up the No. 2 and No. 3 standings effectively, which makes it imperative for the team to beat Staley’s South Carolina for the second time this season.

Their (Texas and South Carolina’s) first encounter was a riveting thriller, but ultimately saw Texas making it through, thanks to Jordan Lee’s 19 points, Madison Booker’s 16 points, and Rori Harmon’s 6 points as she sank in that memorable winning shot. Texas will hope she bedazzles with that magic yet again when the team clashes against South Carolina.

Vic Schaefer’s work is cut out for him, and he knows the dangers that lurk around him, but even then, he is pushing forward with the same stoical approach that he is known for.

Three of the top five teams and five of the top ten reside in the SEC, with Texas, and when you are used to swimming with the sharks, everything else becomes easier.