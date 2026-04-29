“Violated Recruiting Rules”: Kentucky Coach Draws Attention After No. 1 Recruit Tyran Stokes Announces $7M Decision

Kentucky and Kansas Fans were excited when Tyran Stokes turned up with his announcement in a blue wrapper. After all, the consensus No. 1 recruit of the class of 2026 had narrowed it down to 3 schools: Kentucky, Kansas and Oregon. But the excitement especially rose in Kentucky. Mark Pope has desperately wanted Stokes, recruiting him for months. Unfortunately, Stokes did not make a decision that would please the Wildcats.

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“It’s been a long journey. I’m grateful. But you know, with that being said…” Stokes said on Inside The NBA, adjusting his goggles for a dramatic reveal of a custom-made NBA 2K26 Cover. “I am taking my talents to the University of Kansas.” He further praised coach Bill Self for his role in getting him to the program.

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“Coach Bill Self.” Stokes said, “great coach, great person. He’s been there from the beginning. He’s always fed into me. [Self] gave me great advice through the entire process.” The announcement came as a surprise to Kentucky fans as their assistant coach, Mo Williams, had commented on Stokes’ tweet hours earlier.

The recruit announced that he would be announcing his decision via ‘Inside the NBA’ at 6:30 PM IST. To which Mo Williams, Mark Pope’s Assistant Coach replied by writing, “Let’s Goooooo.” The Kentucky fans who saw that naturally assumed that good news is coming their way. However, the Wildcats slipped and fell. However, that interaction has become a controversy, as many fans are pointing it out as a violation of recruiting rules from Mark Pope’s assistant coach.

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Fans Accuse Kentucky of Recruiting Violation After Pope Whiffs on Tyran Stokes

“Mo williams violated recruiting rules by replying to that tweet btw (nothing will happen to Kentucky since the ncaa loves them),” wrote a fan. “Mo Williams smartly committed a recruiting violation last minute so Stokes is ineligible,” pointed another. Well, Kentucky historically has a bad rep when it comes to NCAA rules and violating them.

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The Kentucky basketball program was put on probation for three years and banned from postseason competition for the next two years in 1989. The violations at the time being the coaching staff sending cash to a recruit and committing “academic fraud” in a different case. They have been in hot water as recently as John Calipari’s tenure when they were slapped with a secondary violation. Because Calipari revealed in an interview that a recruit had been signed when he had not formally signed a letter of intent.



And yes, this is a major oversight from Williams and Pope, as it is clearly a violation. According to NCAA Bylaw 13.10.1.9, athletics department staff members are prohibited from publicly commenting on or mentioning a recruit on social media platforms before the athlete has signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) or a similar written commitment. However, the violation is not a major one.

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“Nothing comes from it but a bit of paperwork. Is it a violation? Technically yes. But it’s a harmless, neutral, excited comment about him finally announcing,” a fan analyzed. “It doesn’t affect his decision, both Mo and someone from KU are in atlanta with paperwork for his commitment. Nothing will come from it.”

According to the Bylaws, “For each impermissible comment or post, the institution should require the removal of the impermissible comment or post and provide rules education to the involved institutional staff member or student athlete.” And accordingly, that post was deleted within hours. But even with the slap on the wrist, it’s not good PR for Kentucky and their staff.

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However, the assumption that both were still vying for the recruit is not correct per current reporting. KSR’s Jack Pilgrim noted that Stokes signed his non-revenue share agreement with Kansas around the time he visited Lexington in April. But he strung Kentucky along.

His final agreement with the Jayhawks is also a big one. According to Evan Sidery, Stokes is signing a revenue-share deal exceeding $7 million. That makes Tyran Stokes the highest-paid player ever in the NIL era. It is a huge loss for Mark Pope and his program and naturally rival fans were waiting for this moment to jump in by mocking Kentucky.

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“Nike and Kentucky couldn’t even get him to play for Pope😭😭😭😭😭😭” wrote a fan. “I know BBN twitter is sick to their stomach. 😂😂😂,” trolled another. Mark Pope and Co. have been at the center of such attacks for the last year or so. Mainly because of their massive $22 million reported NIL budget, resulting in a poor season.

Then, in the portal, Pope offered nearly all of the top 20 players in the class but has not brought in a single one. His recruiting list for 2026 only contains four-star players. If all this led to Tyran Stokes, then it would have glossed over the failures. But now that Stokes is not coming, an uncertain time awaits in Lexington.