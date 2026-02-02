Virginia HC Snaps Back at Reporter After 76–64 Virginia Tech Loss

The frustration did not stay on the floor. It followed Virginia straight into the interview room. Coming off a much-needed win against Wake Forest, the Cavaliers stumbled again on Sunday night. This time, the setback came at the hands of their in-state rival, as the Virginia Tech Hokies pulled away for a 76–64 win at Cassell Coliseum. The loss marked Virginia’s fourth defeat in its last six games. However, the sharpest moment of the night arrived after the final buzzer.

Following the February 1 loss, Amaka Agugua-Hamilton snapped back at a reporter during her post-game press conference after being asked about recurring issues in the team’s recent losses. “We are playing well, so I don’t know why you’re trying to point out the negative stuff,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I’m not going to let you do it. I have a good team, I have a good group. We lost a game. We’re going to go back and get better and be ready for Miami on Thursday. Thank you.”

She then walked off. That reaction spoke louder than any stat line. On the court, the rivalry matchup was competitive for most of the night. Both teams opened with shaky offensive rhythm, trading short runs as the margin stayed tight. Virginia briefly grabbed momentum early, while Virginia Tech answered with physical play that kept the game within one possession for much of the night.

By the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers had trimmed the deficit to five at 55–50. Still, that push never turned into a breakthrough. Virginia Tech closed stronger on both ends, pulling away late to seal the win in front of a home crowd at Cassell Coliseum.

Agugua-Hamilton did not shy away from the execution gap afterward. “It was a back-and-forth game the whole time, and in the fourth quarter, they ran away with it,” she said. “We didn’t do what we were supposed to do defensively, and we didn’t do what we were supposed to do on the offensive side. We didn’t compete for 40 minutes. They did.”

The result deepened scrutiny on a team that has shown flashes, but not consistency, over the last month. Even amid the frustration, Virginia’s foundation remains clear.

Kymora Johnson continues to be the engine. The junior is averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Earlier this season, Johnson erupted for a career-high 41 points against Winthrop, a performance that showcased just how high her ceiling is when the offense flows through her.

Virginia has already proven it can secure quality wins. The Cavaliers own victories over Clemson and Georgia Tech, including a 61–59 road win over the Yellow Jackets. Those results underline why Agugua-Hamilton bristled at the idea that her team is defined solely by its recent losses.

The talent is real. The challenge is sustaining it.

White’s Growth Offers a Needed Boost

Alongside Johnson, another bright spot is emerging. Freshman Gabby White continues to take meaningful steps forward. After scoring 22 points in the win over Wake Forest, White followed it up with 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench against Virginia Tech.

Agugua-Hamilton credited experience for the growth. “She’s getting more experience on the court, and she’s starting to compete and understand how to play through mistakes,” the coach said. “She’s playing a little bit more, and we can count on her to make big shots and defensive plays down the stretch.”

White has now appeared in 22 games this season, and her expanded minutes are beginning to show. While Johnson remains the centerpiece, White’s development gives Virginia another option as the schedule tightens.

Imago Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia player Kymora Johnson during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers are not broken. They are under pressure.At 15–7 overall, Virginia still has time to steady itself. However, losses in four of the last six games have narrowed the margin for error, especially with conference play intensifying. Agugua-Hamilton’s sharp response was not about one question. It was a defense of her belief in a group still searching for consistency—but not confidence.