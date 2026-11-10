“Vision That’s Come to Reality”: Vanderbilt HC Speaks Out on Mikayla Blakes’ Championship Aspirations Following Win vs. Eagles

Mikayla Blakes has scored at least 20 points in 18 consecutive games, the longest active streak among NCAA Division I players. Yet after Vanderbilt’s latest victory, head coach Shea Ralph highlighted something beyond the junior guard’s scoring when discussing the impact she has made in Nashville.

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The Commodores defeated the Morehead State Eagles 102–50 on Nov. 9 at Memorial Gymnasium, improving to 3–0. Blakes led the way with 25 points to help Vanderbilt extend its unbeaten start. Following the victory, Ralph spoke about the impact her star guard has made since arriving in Nashville.

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“Mikayla came here to make a difference, and look at what she’s doing for us, y’all,” said Ralph (via Vanderbilt WBB on X). “It is a vision that’s come to reality, which is the coolest thing. It’s the coolest thing to witness every day. And all she wants to do is win.”

Ralph’s comments reflected the connection between what Blakes wanted to accomplish at Vanderbilt and what she has delivered on the court. The coach also made clear that the guard’s individual recognition was never the main objective.

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Mikayla Blakes’ Championship Ambitions Go Beyond Individual Accolades

Expanding on her guard’s priorities, Ralph explained that winning had remained Blakes’ focus despite the individual recognition that followed. “She cares about nothing else. That (winning) is what she came here to do,” the coach said. “All of these other things have come along with it. Player of the Year, All-American, all these things. But her only goal since she came here was to win.”

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Ralph then connected that mentality to Vanderbilt’s current ambitions. “She wants to win a championship. Now she knows she has a team that can do it. She’s excited about it,” she added.

The individual honors Ralph referenced followed a remarkable sophomore campaign. Blakes was named the 2025–26 SEC Player of the Year and earned consensus first-team All-American recognition. She also won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award, becoming the first Vanderbilt women’s basketball player to receive the honor.

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Blakes’ awards reflected her production during the 2025–26 season. She averaged 27.0 points per game and scored 918 points, leading all of NCAA Division I in scoring. Her total also established the NCAA Division I sophomore single-season scoring record, while setting new single-season scoring marks for Vanderbilt and the SEC.

Her individual production coincided with a breakthrough season for the Commodores. Vanderbilt finished 2025–26 with a 29–5 record and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008–09, marking a significant step forward under Ralph.

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Blakes has carried that scoring form into her junior season. She opened the 2026–27 campaign with 27 points against Lipscomb before recording 24 against Queens.

Vanderbilt’s offensive start has also reflected contributions throughout the roster. The Commodores have scored at least 100 points in each of their first three games, marking the first time in program history they have opened a season with three consecutive 100-point performances. Against Morehead State, Aubrey Galvan recorded 18 points and 10 assists, while Aiyana Mitchell added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Mia Woolfolk contributed another 20 points.

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Blakes has also contributed beyond her scoring. Her six assists against Morehead State demonstrated the playmaking role Ralph highlighted after the game. The coach noted that Blakes continues to give her teammates confidence through that part of her game, adding another dimension to her impact on the Commodores.

Ralph’s championship vision was already in place before Blakes chose Vanderbilt. At the SEC Women’s Basketball Tipoff on Oct. 19, 2023, approximately three months before Blakes committed to the Commodores, Ralph said she wanted the program competing for championships every year and described revitalizing Vanderbilt as a major goal. When the university announced Blakes’ signing in April 2024, Ralph said the guard had “fully trusted our vision for what this program can achieve.”

Blakes arrived at Vanderbilt determined to help the program win. With the junior leading an offense supported by several productive teammates, Ralph believes the Commodores have a group capable of pursuing the championship her guard came to chase.