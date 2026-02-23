Walls Are Closing In on Kim Caldwell , Thanks to ESPN Reporter’s Overwhelming Tennessee Stance

NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2025: ETSU Vs Tennessee NOV 07 November 7, 2025: Kim Caldwell of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the NCAA basketball game between the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers at Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville TN Tim Gangloff/CSM Credit Image: Â Tim Gangloff/Cal Media Knoxville Tennessee United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251107_zma_c04_107.jpg TimxGangloffx csmphotothree439713

What started as a dream scenario for Kim Caldwell and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in the SEC conference play has quickly turned into a horror show. The team has struggling to win games, and this could be an ominous sign for head coach Kim Caldwell, according to this ESPN analyst.

Former Lady Volunteers representative, Andraya Carter, was on the desk for ESPN’s College GameDay and highlighted Tennessee’s recent struggles. She pointed out Kim Caldwell’s comments on the team’s mental fragility and how the team lacks belief in the system.

“If you’re a coach, you are required to figure out a system that fits your players. There’s no amount of NIL money that can buy buy-in. You can’t purchase buy-in. You have to create it, as a collective, within the team and within the staff, and it’s not happening right now.”

For Tennessee fans, these past few weeks have been dreadful. Going from a seeded team to a 16-10 overall record has been gruesome. They have lost 7 of their last 10 games and are teetering in the middle of the SEC Standings after their latest defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The players do not look comfortable in the system, and there is a lack of belief. Head coach Kim Caldwell left out forward Janiah Barker on their trip to Oklahoma, citing that she did not meet the ‘program requirements.’ There seems to be a gap between the coaching staff and the players, and it is trickling into their performances.

Kim Caldwell’s future could be under serious consideration if the Lady Volunteers lose their remaining regular-season games.

Kim Caldwell’s decision to publicly point fingers at her players signals that something is horribly wrong at Tennessee.

Kim Caldwell’s fiery words signal a deeper problem

While Mississippi State set the ball rolling in terms of inflicting defeats on Tennessee, the humbling loss to South Carolina has had a ripple effect. Head coach Kim Caldwell directed the blame towards the players’ mentality, calling the performance embarrassing.

“We just had a lot of quit in us tonight,” said the head coach after Tennessee’s 43-point loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Those are strong words from a head coach who has publicly admitted that the Lady Volunteers have implemented a new system. Since those comments, Tennessee has won just one of its last 5 games showing how the comments had a negative impact.

There could be truth in Kim Caldwell’s statement. But the college program is in crisis mode, and Caldwell could have dealt with it internally. It is the coaching staff’s job to align players with the system or implement one that brings out the best in them.

The Lady Volunteers have two games left in the regular season. Two more losses could see them enter the conference playoffs and possibly the NCAA Tournament in the worst shape possible.