With 2027 WNBA draft Lottery picks locked in, a big question remains around a certain 21-year-old’s decision. With the Toronto Tempo winning the No. 1 pick, it remains to be seen whether or not the projected No. 1 pick, USC’s JuJu Watkins, declares for the draft. However, for head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, the focus remains on the team’s current season and Watkins’ development as a player, and Gottlieb insists that no matter what Watkins decides, she will always be there to support her.

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“We’ve had a lot of conversations about her future just in general, right? Because she’s a human being that I care a lot about. But specifically, as it relates to, you know, what, you know, her decision timeline will be about, what she’s doing. Not at all. I want her to be as present as possible. She has given so much to this program, to this community, this university. I want to give her the grace to be very present in this season,” Gottlieb said on the Hoops 360 podcast.

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“And she knows that I will support whatever she wants to do, you know? And so, to me, like, I know the best thing for her is to let her, you know, do what she’s doing every day. And when the time comes to talk about next steps, that’ll be the right time.”

Watkins herself made this sentiment clear earlier this month. She emphasized that college basketball remains her priority this season, and she wants to lead USC to an NCAA championship. Whether a WNBA season succeeds it or not is not a conversation that needs pressing attention at the moment.

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While Watkins is more than hungry for the title, Gottlieb also maintains that her star Guard does not need any more accomplishments or awards to go down as a USC great.

“I don’t think she has to do one more thing, not one more thing, to have just a legendary status here. What she did by coming to this program when, you know, we hadn’t won yet or hadn’t won in a very, very long time… she’s already cemented herself as a USC legend. We all want to win this year for one another,” Gottlieb added.

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Having missed the entire 2025-26 season due to an ACL injury, Watkins is hungry to finally win some silverware with the team. And Gottlieb insists that the entire USC squad is leaving no stone unturned for Watkins to achieve this goal.

“Her teammates want to win for her. She wants to win because that’s greatness, and that’s how she’s wired. But no, I don’t think she has to do a particular thing to prove, you know, something, you know, to anyone. We want to win because we want to win. You know, whether or not that impacts, you know, her decision going forward again, you know, we’ll see when the time comes. But for me, it’s like, let’s be present.”

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Despite Gottlieb’s insistence on focusing on the present, the media and fans are abuzz about Watkins’ future.

Speculation Rife About Watkins’ Future

A star recruit can drastically change a franchise’s trajectory, perhaps even for the next decade after their selection. Given what is at stake here, there are plenty of rumors and speculation floating around JuJu Watkins’ future.

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Although the Toronto Tempo won Sunday’s WNBA draft lottery to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft, potentially positioning them to select Watkins, she still has one season of college eligibility left after sitting out the 2025-26 campaign, though she also qualifies for the WNBA draft based on her age.

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Positioned as an early favorite for National Player of the Year, Watkins pairs scoring versatility with multi-positional defensive capability. Following a 25-point performance in Sunday night’s narrow loss to top-ranked South Carolina, she boasts an average of 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.3 steals per game across four games.

However, not everyone is of the opinion that Watkins will declare for the draft. Sophie Cunningham is one of them and has pointed out the financial angle in Watkins’ decision.

“But what I’m going to say is, if I were in her shoes, I think a lot of people are going to stay in college,” Cunningham said on Thursday’s episode of her “No Hesitation” podcast. “Like, why would you not go and collect all that money that you can? Especially if you’re going to be making—and you know, this is just her WNBA contract check. I’m sure she’ll make more with endorsers, but she probably already has those endorsers being in college.

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“I would stay in college personally. Like, I’m going to go get that money. Just enjoy where your two feet are at.”

If Watkins chooses not to declare for the draft, then Texas forward Madison Booker could go as the No. 1 overall pick. And this would also drastically change the draft priorities not just for the Tempo, but for the other top five teams as well.

With the official draft still months away, there are still plenty of points that may impact Watkins’ decision, with the outcome of USC’s current campaign being one of them. Only time will tell whether we will see her in college or the WNBA next summer.