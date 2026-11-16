“Want To Apologize”: Iowa State HC Bill Fennelly Releases Statement After Facing Suspension For “Inappropriate Contact With a Student-Athlete”

The relationship between a coach and a player comes with a responsibility that extends beyond basketball. Iowa State has addressed that responsibility after an incident involving women’s basketball head coach Bill Fennelly, who is facing a one-game suspension after an incident involving inappropriate contact with a student-athlete during the Cyclones’ game against UIC. Now, following that decision, Fennelly has responded.

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“I want to apologize to the student-athlete and her family, her teammates and all of Cyclone Nation for allowing my emotions to get the best of me during our game,” Fennelly said in a release on the team’s website.

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“I fully recognize that there are no situations where it is appropriate to make contact with a student-athlete in that way. I accept responsibility and will serve the suspension and I will do better moving forward.”

The incident occurred with about two minutes left in the game and Iowa State up by four. During a timeout huddle, Fennelly yelled at Sienna Harvey, then put his hand on her head and nudged her. Following the game, Iowa State athletic director Jared Benko directly addressed the situation.

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“We cannot tolerate inappropriate contact between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete in practice or in competition, whether intentional or not,” Benko said in the same press release.

“We have high expectations of all of our coaches, staff and student-athletes and we will not shy away from holding accountable those who fail to meet those expectations. I have met with Coach Fennelly and he has apologized to the student-athlete involved and regrets his actions.”

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According to the release, Bill Fennelly will serve the suspension when Iowa State takes on UNI on November 18. Associate head coach Caroline McCombs will take over the acting head coach responsibilities.

The timing of the situation and his statement adds a difficult layer to an already significant season for Bill Fennelly. In October, the longtime Iowa State coach announced that he is planning to retire at the end of the 2026-27 season, which will bring an end to a tenure that began in 1995. He is currently in his 32nd season with the Cyclones.

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Before joining Iowa State, he spent seven seasons at Toledo, compiling a 166-53 record and leading them to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

“While I still love coaching and am working as hard as ever, I understand that this job has an expiration date,” he said about retirement. “After talking with my family, I have made the decision that the 2026-27 season will be my last. Announcing my intention now is what is best for everyone in our program and provides the new athletics director clarity on my future and allows them to make plans for the program moving forward.”

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Bill Fennelly has accepted responsibility and said he will do better moving forward, and his absence against Northern Iowa will be his consequence for the incident.