“Wanted to Show Them What They’re Missing”: Ex-Ohio State Recruit Olivia Vukosa Reveals True Feelings Following UConn’s Comprehensive Win

UConn’s 87–55 road win over Ohio State on November 12 carried personal weight for freshman Olivia Vukosa. At the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, she had a chance to prove that she made the right choice for her game.

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Ohio State had recruited Vukosa out of high school before she ultimately chose UConn. The matchup brought her face-to-face with a program she had considered during her recruitment. After the game, she explained why that connection made the contest particularly meaningful, per an X post by Bizerk.

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“I mean, mainly because I was recruited by Ohio State and, and obviously, I didn’t go there, so I wanted to show them what they’re missing.”

Ohio State was among the programs Vukosa considered before committing to UConn on October 21, 2025. According to CT Insider’s report on her recruiting decision, she chose the Huskies over offers from Texas, South Carolina, Ohio State, and LSU. She also made official visits to LSU, Texas, Ohio State, and UConn before making her choice. The Huskies subsequently announced her signing to their 2026 recruiting class on November 12, 2025.

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Ohio State was not the first program she faced after choosing UConn. She had already met Texas, another school she considered during her recruitment, in a preseason exhibition on October 19. Olivia Vukosa recorded three points, four rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes as the Huskies defeated the Longhorns 83–61.

When the two programs met on Thursday night, UConn entered the matchup ranked No. 4 nationally against No. 17 Ohio State. The Huskies opened with a 27–22 first-quarter lead, but the Buckeyes responded in the second period, cutting the deficit to 38–35 by halftime. UConn then took control after the break, outscoring Ohio State 27–11 in the third quarter and 22–9 in the fourth to secure the 87–55 victory.

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How Olivia Vukosa Helped UConn Pull Away

Olivia Vukosa played an important role in keeping the Huskies ahead during the competitive first half after junior forward Sarah Strong encountered early foul trouble and was forced to sit. Ohio State took advantage of Strong’s absence and cut a 13-point deficit to three. Vukosa helped UConn withstand that stretch through her work on the boards. By halftime, she had collected 10 rebounds, including seven offensive boards, matching her season high at the time.

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Geno Auriemma opened the second half with Vukosa in place of redshirt junior center Jana El Alfy. The freshman played the entire third quarter and most of the fourth, finishing with eight points, 12 rebounds (eight offensive), six assists and two blocks in 29 minutes. Both her six assists and 12 rebounds led UConn, highlighting how she contributed beyond scoring while helping the Huskies manage Ohio State’s frontcourt.

One third-quarter sequence illustrated the value of her rebounding and passing. At the 8:19 mark, Vukosa grabbed an offensive rebound after a missed three-pointer by senior guard Ashlynn Shade. Four seconds later, Sarah Strong knocked down a three-pointer with Vukosa credited with the assist, extending UConn’s lead to 44–38. The sequence offered a clear example of how the freshman helped create opportunities for her teammates as the Huskies began to pull away.

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Her all-around performance also earned praise from Auriemma after the game. In CT Insider’s postgame report, the UConn coach described it as the best performance of Vukosa’s young college career and said she had taken a significant step toward the level of play the coaching staff wanted from her. His assessment placed the performance in a broader context: Vukosa had not only delivered against a program that once recruited her but had also shown progress within UConn’s plans for her.

Although her recruiting connection to Ohio State made the matchup personally meaningful, Vukosa backed up her words with an all-around contribution. Her impact came through rebounding, playmaking, and defense rather than a high-scoring performance. In UConn’s 32-point win, the freshman showed why the Buckeyes’ interest in her had been warranted and why she was determined to make her choice count.