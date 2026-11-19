A few seconds in a timeout huddle turned a 69-64 Iowa State win into a national story. Video of Bill Fennelly pushing a player’s head spread across social media, and the school suspended him within hours. Now, the player involved has shared her perspective, offering a different view of what happened.

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Sophomore guard Sienna Harvey said, “I can see how it was perceived on the internet. But, he loves us and cares about us more than anyone. I like being coached hard, so yeah, I think it was perceived differently than what it was.”

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But the incident happened during a tense moment in Iowa State’s game against Illinois Chicago on Sunday. The Cyclones were leading 64-60 with just over two minutes left, but the game was far from decided.

During a timeout, Fennelly shouted into Harvey’s face and then pushed her head with his hand, according to the Los Angeles Times. The BBC described it as a push to the forehead, while the Associated Press said he nudged her head.

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Harvey did not react at the time. The Cyclones eventually held on for a 69-64 win, improving to 5-0.

The school acted that same night. Athletic director Jared Benko said in a statement, “We cannot tolerate inappropriate contact between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete in practice or in competition, whether intentional or not.”

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He added that he had met with Fennelly, who apologized to the player and regrets his actions. Fennelly was suspended for one game, the road trip to Northern Iowa on Wednesday. Associate head coach Caroline McCombs ran the team in his place.

Fennelly also issued his own statement. “I want to apologize to the student-athlete and her family, her teammates and all of Cyclone Nation for allowing my emotions to get the best of me during our game,” he said.

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“I fully recognize that there are no situations where it is appropriate to make contact with a student-athlete in that way. I accept responsibility and will serve the suspension and I will do better moving forward,” he added.

McCombs was asked about the incident before practice on Monday and kept her answer short. “I understand there may be some questions regarding last night. I am not able to comment on that at this time,” she said. “What we are excited to talk about is our upcoming game against UNI, a great in-state opponent.”

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The incident also comes during Fennelly’s final season at Iowa State. The 69-year-old announced in October that he would retire at the end of the campaign, bringing his 32-year run as head coach to a close. He has led the program since 1995, compiling a 661-335 record, with 24 NCAA Tournament appearances and 26 postseason appearances. His long tenure is part of why the video attracted so much attention. The coverage of this incident does not mention any earlier suspension.

The Cyclones went to Cedar Falls without him. The Iowa State Daily’s game coverage was headlined “Cyclones triumph Panthers on the road,” so the team came away with the win while its head coach sat out. The student paper also noted that the suspension was the first time Fennelly had missed a game since 2023.

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Harvey’s comments offered a different perspective from the school’s stance. Iowa State made it clear that the contact was unacceptable, regardless of intent. Benko said the same, adding that the rule applied “whether intentional or not.” Fennelly accepted the decision and served his one-game suspension.

Harvey, meanwhile, described it as hard coaching that looked different when shared online.

It also shows how differently the same few seconds can be read. Fans who saw only the clip saw a coach crossing a line. The player in the huddle described a coach who pushes his team because he cares about it. Both views can sit alongside the school’s firm line, which is that a coach should not put hands on a player, however well-meant.

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For Iowa State, the focus now turns back to basketball. Fennelly returns to the sideline for the rest of his final season, with a 5-0 team behind him and a lot of attention on how he handles his next heated timeout.