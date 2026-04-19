“Wasn’t Even Top 30”: NCAA World Offers No Filter After UConn’s Braylon Mullins Announces 2026 NBA Draft Decision

UConn boss Dan Hurley had a pretty simple pitch to Braylon Mullins. “Players like Braylon would probably make more money at UConn next year than if he was the No. 15 pick,” Hurley said a few weeks ago. At the time, the UConn star was contemplating whether to declare for the NBA draft or to stay another year and work on the craft for a better position. Now, the UConn star has finally announced his decision, which will have the Huskies celebrating.

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Mullins has already etched himself in March Madness folklore with that game winner against Duke in the Sweet 16. It was arguably the greatest moment in college basketball in the last five years. However, his entire body of work in the freshman season was not bad too. In 33 games this season, Mullins averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He shot 33.5% from the 3-point line on 6.5 attempts per game. Now, the UConn star has announced his return to the program for another year, which is being called a good decision.

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“unfinished business,” Mullins wrote on Instagram along with a highlight reel announcing his return to the team. He was projected to be picked in the NBA draft and could have been one and done. But this decision is being hailed as a smart one by the fans. They feel the sharpshooter was not ready for the big leagues just yet.

Braylon Mullins Judged as Uncooked after NBA Draft Decision

“Good call by the kid. Wasn’t even top 30 in the draft,” wrote one. If we consider the mock drafts, Mullins was largely hanging around in the top 15. In the USA Today mock draft, he was No. 14 overall to the Hornets. In the March 11 mock draft from ESPN, before “the shot”, Mullins was picked to be No. 13 by the Golden State Warriors. However, ultimately this class is just so good that everyone has different orders. The hype leading to a higher pick than deserved could have also affected his long-term career.

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“This a great move by Braylon,” wrote a fan, “I have had him the lowest of anybody, and I was afraid Mullins would be overdrafted and it would kill his career. Braylon can go back, really show his game and really get a top spot now.” The higher a player is, the more expectations are placed on them. They are expected to contribute immediately. If a player is found not ready to deliver, he might get relegated to the bench or, at the worst, waived.

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This can break the confidence and psychology of a player and eventually send them on a downward path. So, Mullins is not confident enough to take that next step yet. So, staying in college and honing the craft is the better option.

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“Smart move by Braylon Mullins to return for sophomore season,” wrote DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony. “Rated No. 27 on my board. Shot 34% from 3 and didn’t impact the game enough in other areas—3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.1 FTA per game. Needs to get stronger and more versatile on both ends.”

Braylon Mullins was an above-average shooter as a freshman. However, that meant his game was pretty one-dimensional because of his defined role in this stacked team. The talent is clearly visible but he hasn’t shown to pressure the rim much. Mullins stands in the 17th percentile as far as rim pressure is concerned and he only finished 56% of his shots around the rim. His defense was average with a DBPM of 2.9. He is underweight as compared to his peers, which could be exploited in the NBA. His stat profile signals potential but a need for improvement.

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“Great move for Braylon Mullins, imo — primed to really boost his draft stock as a sophomore,” commented one. According to the Athletic, “Mullins needed to work on this cycle. He struggled to hold his line on that end of the court due to his lack of physicality. That, along with improved jump shooting and more consistent passing to his teammates, will give Mullins every opportunity to be a lottery pick in 2027.” So, he has all the makings of improving his draft stock, like Yaxel Lendeborg, who was a projected first-rounder last year but has now entered lottery territory.

“Great decision that’ll benefit both parties,” wrote another. Like every year, UConn is once again looking like a contender. Dan Hurley returns his entire starting backcourt next season. Mullins will be pairing with Silas Demary Jr. and Solo Ball to form one of the most experienced groups in the country. They also replaced four-year starter Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. with a pair of highly sought-after transfer portal recruits in former Duke forward Nikolas Khamenia and former Seton Hall center Najai Hines. A chip here could further elevate Mullins in the 2027 draft as well.