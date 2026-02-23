“Wasn’t Something We Prepared For”: Kim Mulkey Comes Clean Over LSU Blunder After Historic Win vs Missouri

Kim Mulkey’s greatest coaching move against Missouri wasn’t drawn up in a playbook; it was a last-second adjustment to a pre-game blunder. Coach Kim Mulkey had an entirely different setup in mind heading into the game. But here’s the crazy part: she was forced into last-minute changes, and that created history on the night, not careful planning.

LSU beat Missouri 108-55 in an incredible result. With 72 rebounds, the seventh-ranked Tigers set a record for the NCAA championship era. Seven players scored in double figures. They hit 12 three-pointers, which is the second most in program history. During her media availability, Kim Mulkey talked about how unusual LSU’s dominant win was.

“With a lot of guards? That’s crazy,” Mulkey said. “We had not really practised or prepared to play that lineup. What changed was the (availability) reports that were given out, and No. 10 for Missouri was out.”

When Missouri’s starting guard became unavailable before tipoff, Mulkey and assistant Bob Starkey faced an unexpected problem. “I said, go ahead with the lineup we had planned to start, and then we’ll just adjust and move Mikaylah (Williams) inside and with ZaKiyah (Johnson), and just play small. And it worked, and it was entertaining.”

The changes worked out better than anyone would’ve thought. LSU couldn’t be stopped when they used Williams and Johnson in smaller lineups. The smaller lineup immediately unlocked explosive performances, as MiLaysia Fulwiley recorded her first career double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while ZaKiyah Johnson added 17 points and a career-high 14 boards.

ZaKiyah Johnson praised the choice to play smaller. “You can get really creative,” Johnson said. “Everybody on the floor is sprinting. They got a different bag, and you just have a lot of weapons all the way down the bench, even when you go to the bigs, but when we can get in there and run, it’s always more fun.”

The team’s ability to win despite adversity is a testament to Mulkey’s preparation of the entire roster.

Kim Mulkey’s LSU team proves it can dominate when everything changes

The game on Sunday was about more than just winning big. From the beginning to the end, LSU was in charge, and Missouri had no answers. This wasn’t just one lucky show. Missouri couldn’t keep up with LSU’s speed, Missouri couldn’t counter LSU’s versatility, and couldn’t match their intensity. This is the kind of play that wins championships when tournaments come around.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

After the blowout, Coach Mulkey knew exactly what she was seeing. “This is the SEC; this league is brutal, this team never gets too high; it never gets too low, they just keep getting better,” Mulkey said.

After the win, Mulkey kept everything in perspective. “How can you not feel good about your season if you think about the games we’ve lost?” she asked.

LSU oozes confidence with a 24-4 record now. LSU is beating SEC opponents by 23.3 points per 100 possessions, which is the best net rating since Mulkey took over in 2021. That edge shows real power, not just one good game. Before the playoffs start, LSU has two more regular-season games to play. Everything points to success in March.