WBB News Roundup: Boston College Fires Coach, Rising Star Honors Late Father, Staley Updates on SC Players in Israel

This week in women’s basketball brings plenty of compelling storylines to watch. From a program parting ways with its coach, to Dawn Staley sharing an update on South Carolina alumni stranded in a war zone, to a high school player honoring her dad in the best way possible… there’s a lot to get into. So let’s dive in.

Boston College Eagles Signals a Bold New Direction

When a program goes on a 20-game losing streak, fingers inevitably get pointed at the coach. For head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee, it was no different. Boston College had just finished the season 5–26, a 16.1% win rate…the worst record in program history.

Naturally, there were consequences. Boston College decided to part ways with Bernabei-McNamee following a 90–65 loss at Syracuse on Sunday.

“I want to thank Joanna for her contributions to the Boston College Women’s Basketball program during her eight years as an Eagle, as she had a tremendous impact on so many young women who have gone on to do great things,” William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Blake James said in a statement. “It is simply time for a change and we wish Joanna and her family the very best in the future.”

Hired in 2018, Bernabei-McNamee delivered only two winning seasons and failed to guide Boston College to an NCAA Tournament appearance. This year, the Eagles went 1–17 in ACC play, finishing last in the conference. She ends her Boston College career with a 113–132 overall record.

Yes, she ends her stint at Conte Forum with an underwhelming record, but when she first joined the program, expectations were sky-high. She had taken Pikeville to the NAIA Final Four in 2016, went 45–20 across two seasons at Albany, and also served as an assistant under Brenda Frese when Maryland won the national championship in 2006.

A sad end to what was supposed to be a promising appointment.

Women’s Basketball Phenom Honors Her Father in Special Moment

Some moments in sports transcend the game itself. This Friday, after her father, Reece Jenkin, passed away, 15-year-old Allie Jenkin made the unthinkable decision to step onto the court…and what followed could even bring tears to your eyes!

It wasn’t just another game day for Colfax. Both the girls and boys teams took the floor for their State 2B regional matchups Friday, only hours after learning the boys head coach had died from pancreatic cancer. His 15-year-old daughter Allie started at point guard for the girls team, while his 18-year-old son Adrik starred for the boys team.

Allie Jenkin channeled her pain into a performance she will never forget. In the first half against Okanogan, she scored all 29 points for the Bulldogs. That alone was incredible, but she took it even further, finishing with a career-high 41 in a 61–48 win. With the victory, Colfax advanced to a state Round-of-12 loser-out game.

“I’m not missing a game. My dad doesn’t want me missing a game,” Allie Jenkin told her coach when asked if she wanted to miss games, given that the end of her father’s life was coming anytime soon.

That’s quite a way to honor your dad, and it’s a moment that’s sure to inspire everyone who hears her story.

Dawn Staley Shares New Update on Former Gamecocks Stranded in Israel

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have reached a boiling point, and the safety of those stuck in the war zone is a growing concern. Among them are three South Carolina women’s basketball alumni whom coach Dawn Staley asked fans to keep in their prayers in a tweet.

Those caught in the uncertainty are Tiffany Mitchell, Mikiah “Kiki” Herbert Harrigan, and Destiny Littleton.

To understand just how tense things have become in the Middle East, Destiny Littleton shared an unfiltered glimpse into their reality, posting videos on X that capture the unsettling experience of being stranded in a war zone. “I don’t know if you guys can hear that, a siren is going off right now,” she said. “This is the second siren of the day. I’m about to head to the shelter now… it feels very deserted. I’m about to head into the shelter now, as we speak.” In another clip, she panned across the skyline before pointing out what appeared to be a missile contrail cutting across the sky above her.

But thankfully, Dawn Staley’s latest update about their rescue mission does offer hope. “Yeah, no updates still, everything’s the same. But we are getting some help from some people who are in decision-making positions,” she said. Still, the reality on the ground remains alarming. “But there’s nothing you can do when you can still hear things that are going off, the sirens and everything that goes on in a war zone.”

As things stand, there have been no reports on when they will be officially rescued from the war zone, with Israel’s airspace currently shut as tensions between Israel and Iran intensify. For now, all we can do is pray for their safety while authorities work tirelessly behind the scenes to secure a way out.