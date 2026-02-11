“We Don’t Do That”: Geno Auriemma Pushes Back on Fan Narrative After Sarah Strong’s Honest Admission

For the first time in her college career, Sarah Strong wasn’t suiting up for Geno Auriemma’s side. The reigning National Freshman of the Year admitted it felt “weird” to miss a game for the first time. “I kept wanting to run out with them, like after we pulled out of the huddle, but I feel like I enjoyed it on my kind of day off, or game off. Being able to watch and see a different look at the game was a lot of fun,” Strong said.

It did raise some alarm bells within sections of the basketball community, especially considering Strong is just 20 years old and typically plays around two-three games per week. In that context, the idea of resting her naturally felt questionable to some, particularly in the absence of a clearly defined injury. Geno Auriemma later clarified the reasoning behind the decision.

“I use that word, ‘load management,’ because the average fan out there hears it and goes, ‘Oh, they’re resting because it’s time to rest.’ Obviously, we don’t do that, and the kids don’t want to do that either. This is more about, ‘I’m sore, so let’s take a day off.’ How do you manage it?” Auriemma said.

He continued, “I think our athletic trainers and strength and conditioning people do a pretty good job of making sure they keep their wind. There’s nothing like playing, don’t get me wrong, but over the last couple of days in practice, we do just enough to try to maintain that and then go from there.”

Strong missed Friday’s practice and Saturday’s game against Butler after dealing with calf tightness and soreness. She was simply not at full strength, and sitting out became the sensible choice to ensure the issue did not escalate into something more damaging.

This is a fairly common occurrence during an NBA or WNBA season. Franchises often manage workloads by resting players during back-to-back games to prevent burnout over the long haul. While this approach is not traditionally associated with college basketball, it is something that has slowly begun to emerge. A clear example can be seen in how the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball are currently managing Darryn Peterson’s minutes.

No team would willingly sit a player who is averaging 19.2 points, 8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while leading the program in all five major statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. That kind of complete dominance is uncommon, and Sarah Strong has proven she belongs in the elite tier.

The good news for Geno Auriemma and co is that the National Player of the Year frontrunner is expected back in action against Creighton, and she does so within a roster that finally offers depth across positions. That depth has allowed Auriemma to rotate more aggressively, often keeping both Strong and Azzi Fudd on the bench for the final 15 minutes of Big East contests. It is a luxury UConn has lacked in recent years, and one that should prevent any risk of burnout.

That said, let’s take a look at who else the Lady Huskies women’s basketball have left on their schedule before the conference tournament begins.

Who Do Geno Auriemma and Co. Have Left to Face?

It was business as usual for UConn even without Strong in their most recent outing against the Butler Bulldogs. Geno Auriemma’s side took control from the opening tip and cruised to an 80–48 win. What comes next is a far busier stretch, with six games on the horizon and UConn set to play three times each week.

The Lady Huskies still have matchups against the Creighton Bluejays, Marquette Golden Eagles, Villanova Wildcats, Providence Friars, Georgetown Hoyas, and St. John’s Red Storm remaining on the schedule.

On paper, each of these games is winnable. However, with the schedule condensed and games coming in quick succession, even one key injury could disrupt UConn’s hopes of going back-to-back. That is precisely why load management becomes crucial at this stage of the season.

Six more games separate the UConn Huskies from another unbeaten regular season. The last time they managed that feat, their journey ended in the Final Four against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Geno Auriemma would certainly have no interest in reliving that outcome.

For now, however, the priority is navigating the immediate stretch. With travel intensifying and games arriving in quick succession, Auriemma and his staff must ensure the roster stays healthy and sharp. Managing workloads over the coming days will be just as critical as stacking wins, especially with March Madness fast approaching.