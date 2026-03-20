“We Held Him to 35”: Sean Miller Doesn’t Hold Back on AJ Dybantsa After Texas’ Upset Win Over BYU

With the odds stacked against him, Sean Miller managed to pull off nothing short of a miracle as his team emerged victorious against a very game BYU (79-71). And everybody knows the threat the Cougars possess with players like Robert Wright, Richie Saunders, and the inimitable AJ Dybantsa, who yet again proved why he is such an unstoppable force.

“But I got to say this to you, he’s fighting for the two pick. Today I saw the number 1 pick in the draft. I mean, it’s unlike any player I have seen in terms of the size, physicality, and I think what AJ will become. You guys know that this draft is incredible. There are so many talented players, Darius Acuff and AJ are two of them.”

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“But I have a hard time believing that just when you think about the next 10 years, there’s a player in the world that is more gifted than AJ Dybantsa. We held him to 35,” said Miller on the Field of 68 podcast, heaving a sigh of relief that he was able to restrict the powerful Dybantsa below his standards.

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Miller’s praise wasn’t just post-game hyperbole; it was a clear endorsement of Dybantsa as the top prospect in the upcoming draft, a status the forward’s performance against Texas only solidified.

Dybantsa started the game by hitting his first three shots to start the game despite the added defender sent by the Longhorns, but that wasn’t going to do much as AJ seemed to have found his rhythm, hitting mid-range shots with ease.

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By the time Dybantsa was done, he was leading his team with his scoring 35 pts and 10 rebounds, but that would have looked much better had his team gotten the eventual win. Apart from AJ, the others put up a cumulative score of 36, and surprisingly, nobody from the bench managed to add even a single point, which made it easy for the Horns.

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With BYU now out of the NCAA championship, Dybantsa’s March Madness run came to a premature end, it seems, and so has his college career as the NBA beckons the Massachusetts native in the coming season.

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Dybantsa Could Very Well Be On His Way To Utah

As the Jazz are looking to acquire one more high draft pick before turning the corner and pushing for the postseason, they might choose to take the AJ Dybantsa route after seeing his signature surge.

Utah has some problems of its own with injury trouble, and that needs a solution. Walker Kessler and Jaren Jackson Jr. are out for the year, and All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen has been sidelined for weeks. Now, you need to fill the gap, and who better to do it than the BYU forward?

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Over the years, Utah has struggled to attract free agents. Drafting a high-profile, highlight-reel player like Dybantsa could energize the fan base and increase national visibility.

AJ also has connections with Utah, as it was in the Beehive State where he did his schooling (Utah Prep School), so it would be a homecoming of sorts. The Jazz is in desperate need of a makeover, and with the BYU star on board, it could very well revitalize this team and take it back to its heydays during Karl Malone and John Stockton’s prime.

Dybantsa is actually tailor-made for Utah, an unstoppable force with the ball in his hands, bringing a mixture of skill and power to demolish opposing defenses. But now the question remains, will they go for him, or will Cameron Boozer’s form and his family connection with the Jazz (Carlos Boozer played for Utah and now works in the front office) make them honor the Boozer legacy? Guess we will just have to wait for the draft to find out.