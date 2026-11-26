Two weeks ago, UConn entered the season ranked No. 4 after reaching the Final Four in spring 2026. But a road trip to Arizona soon raised doubts about foul trouble, toughness, and rebounding. Wednesday night in Las Vegas, UConn fell short, 73-72, in a rematch that exposed the same vulnerabilities. This was supposed to offer Huskies another chance to address those concerns against Duke, but by the end of the night, Dan Hurley had a one-line verdict on where his team stands.

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“We’ve had back-to-back high-level games, and we’ve had one guy play offensively in each game (Mullins and Demary Jr.),” Hurley said post-game.

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“They leave with some questions answered and we leave with more questions,” he added.

After the Arizona loss, three questions hung over the Huskies.

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One, could Na’jai Hines and the big men stay out of foul trouble? Hines picked up a foul in the first minute at Arizona and sat nearly six minutes while the Wildcats built a 19-5 lead.

Two, could UConn play with real physicality from the opening tip? Hurley said the team was “very fragile” in that game and “didn’t play with any level of physicality.”

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And three, could the second-half rebounding energy last for a full game? Hurley said his team went “from at each other’s throats to supporting each other” as the week went on,.

Duke, however, exposed many of those same concerns. Hines played a season-high 30 minutes but still fouled out, finishing with two points and four rebounds. Braylon Mullins fouled out too, with 12 points. Backup center Oskar Giltay had no points and no rebounds in 10 minutes, leaving Hurley to either go small or lean on him.

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Duke won the rebounding battle 43-26 and the paint 32-14.

“The rebounding differential was a byproduct of us just missing 20 more shots than them, so it gave them more chances to get defense and rebounds,” he told the UConn Sports Network postgame show.

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And those missed shots were a major problem. UConn hit 31.3% overall and made 11 of 37 threes. “The second-half defense was a byproduct, I think, of so many guys just being dreadful on offense,” Hurley said.

The game was close early. UConn led 14-11, then went ahead 32-31 on a Colben Landrew three late in the half before trailing 38-32 at the break. Silas Demary Jr. then scored UConn’s first eight points of the second half to tie it at 40. After that, the offense went quiet.

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Demary scored 25 on 9-of-16 shooting, and the rest of the Huskies went 11-of-48. The Athletic said the Huskies not named Demary or Mullins went 7-of-36.

Still, not everything went wrong.

Demary played like an All-American and carried the team. Solo Ball returned from wrist surgery and played 14 minutes, scoring seven points on 2-of-9 shooting. “He’s got so much courage, and this was obviously a tough assignment,” Hurley said of Ball.

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He added that Ball “has not played a game since the national championship, but the guy wanted to be in there and now he’s got one under his belt.”

Landrew also led UConn in rebounding for a second straight game with seven.

But the positives did little to erase the concerns. Can Hines become a reliable inside presence? UConn doesn’t seem to be prioritizing finding him inside, and a low-post threat has been a big part of the Hurley formula.

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Can the Huskies score without Nik Khamenia, who is out with a foot injury for at least 6-8 weeks? His shooting and screening would help. Will Ball find his rhythm? And can UConn avoid a third loss in a row? The Huskies have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Thanksgiving weekend 2024.

UConn will likely drop out of the top 10 for the first time since the end of 2024-25.

The schedule gives little room to regroup. Rider comes to Gampel Pavilion on Monday, which should give Ball a softer landing. Then comes No. 4 Illinois in Chicago, the team UConn eliminated in last spring’s Final Four.

Against Arizona, those concerns cost UConn early, and Duke exposed them again, showing that the Huskies’ struggles with physicality, foul trouble and execution haven’t gone away.

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Meanwhile, Duke finally got its revenge. UConn won last March’s Elite Eight 73-72 on Mullins’ three with 0.4 seconds left, after Duke had led by 19. This time Cayden Boozer, whose turnover set up that shot, sealed it with two layups in the final minute.

John Blackwell led Duke with 25 points, and Patrick Ngongba II had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Duke now leads the all-time series 7-5, and reports called it the Blue Devils’ first quality win of the year.