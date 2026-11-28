When Tennessee State hired Candace Dupree to take the reins of its women’s basketball team, Dawn Staley was hopeful that the decision would eventually prove great for women’s basketball. More than two years after her hiring, Dupree arrived in South Carolina to take on her former coach’s team, a moment she is ready to cherish for the rest of her life. Dupree knows the rarity of such opportunities, and her message to her players perfectly matched it.

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“I have been preaching to my players to enjoy it. We may not ever experience this opportunity again, so enjoy,” she told reporters before the game against Staley’s team at the PowHER Player Classic.

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Dupree is one of the biggest names in women’s basketball who arrived in the WNBA after playing under Dawn Staley. She was part of Temple from 2002-06, where Staley coached from 2000-08, before taking the reins at South Carolina. Dupree saw Staley in her early years as a coach, long before she helped the Gamecocks reach the pinnacle of college basketball.

Dupree is not the only name at the helm of a program who was once coached by Staley and is competing at the PowHER Classic. North Carolina Central head coach Olivia Gaines played under her in South Carolina. While the South Carolina head coach knew that Gaines might take up coaching, Dupree’s decision to coach was unexpected for Staley.

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“I never thought Candice would be a coach at all,” Staley told reporters on Friday. “And she’s fallen in love with just helping young people and coaching them up.”

Better late than never, Dupree fell in love with coaching. She first took over the player development coach position for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA. After two years there, she was offered the Tennessee State head coach position in 2024. After two years there, she was offered the Tennessee State head coach position in 2024. Nearly three years later, she is here, and it’s not hard for her to calculate the impact it will have on the HBCU players participating in the event.

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“I think my biggest takeaway is building relationships with these players. I try to make sure that players have first-hand experience, regardless of the conversations that we have. To be able to come here and play in an event like this, it’s going to impact community lives, and to come here, make a little money out of the deal. And obviously, play in an arena with a fanbase that leads the entire country,” Dupree added.

Staley wanted to organize the PowHER Player Classic to provide off-court opportunities, including NIL, for the HBCU teams that don’t have platforms like other big teams in college basketball. It is her effort to share the stage and limelight with those teams. Dawn has been in that situation before.

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When Staley was coaching at Temple, her team was ignored. Her team barely got the opportunity to play big teams. But even then, coaches like Tennessee’s Pat Summitt and Rutgers’ Vivian Stringer gave Temple opportunities. Staley is now paving the path for others when her program sits among the elites in the country.

“A lot of people talk it, but they don’t walk it, and so I think she does a really good job of backing that up and finding ways to support other HBCUs,” Dupree said, per Andscape. “I know she’s made a point to not only put together a tournament like this, but I know she plays against an HBCU every year, which again is not an opportunity that a lot of people at our level get.”

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South Carolina, Tennessee State, North Carolina Central and Alabama A&M will participate in the PowHER Player Classic. Staley’s South Carolina will face Tennessee State on Saturday, after the North Carolina Central-Alabama A&M contest. The following day will start with losers from Saturday going against each other for the third spot. The day will conclude with Saturday’s winners facing each other in the championship game.