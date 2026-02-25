“We Were Sleepwalking”: Kevin Young Sends Message to AJ Dybantsa, Robert Wright III After Loss vs UCF

BYU entered the season with sky-high expectations. Landing No. 1 prospect AJ Dybantsa helped earn them a preseason AP Top 10 ranking, the first in program history. All signs pointed towards a great season for Kevin Young’s side. But nothing of that sort has happened.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Cougars have lost seven of their last 11 games. To make matters worse, they just suffered one of the worst defeats in program history against a UCF team that few gave a chance. As expected, head coach Kevin Young was furious with the result.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were sleepwalking out there,” Young said in the post-game press conference. “It’s hard to pinpoint, but I didn’t expect that in the slightest. I’m super disappointed in our guys, super disappointed in myself and our coaches. It just was a night that was not good all around, there was just every breakdown you could possibly imagine.”

He continued, “You have to give all the credit to Central Florida, they played a great basketball game. They were the way hungrier team, they punked us, and they deserve all the credit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before anything else, credit has to go to UCF. They dominated from start to finish and never allowed BYU to take the lead at any point. Kevin Young’s side trailed by as many as 36 points in the 97-84 home loss. But that’s not all! When you look at the overall stats, it only gets worse for the Cougars.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

UCF shot 56 percent from the field, while BYU managed just 41 percent. The Knights hit 14 threes, won the rebounding battle by six, and outscored the Cougars by 10 in the paint. That’s not the kind of domination you expect from an unranked team facing a ranked side that was just coming off its biggest win of the season after taking down No. 6 Iowa State.

One of the biggest reasons behind BYU’s recent struggles has been the absence of Richie Saunders. He suffered a season-ending right ACL tear just 45 seconds into the game against Colorado on February 14, 2026, and his leadership and three-point shooting are things the team clearly miss. Coach Young later pointed that out in the press conference as well and had a specific message for AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright III.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, his (Richie’s) intensity you miss,” Kevin Young said. “I mean, he’s a guy that wakes up ready to just get after it every day in life. And so we miss his intensity for sure. And so that’s where guys like, really, that’s where Rob and AJ have to grow. They don’t have it in them naturally to be hair-on-fire type guys, but I think when you’re not naturally that way, when you’re not naturally a vocal leader, you have to learn how to lead sometimes. And I think that’s a challenge they’re going through right now, and it’s a growth process for both of them.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Big 12 Media Days Oct 22, 2025 Kansas City, MO, USA BYUs Robert Wright, AJ Dybantsa and Richie Saunders speak to media during Big 12 Mens Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center. Kansas City T-Mobile Center MO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSophiaxSchellerx 20251022_jla_xn6_350

On paper, Dybantsa’s 29 points and eight rebounds look impressive. But anyone who watched the game knows he got off to a slow start. He opened 4-of-12 from the field and reached the free-throw line only twice in the first half. Robert Wright wasn’t much better either, needing 21 shots to score 20 points while hitting just one three. That’s not what you expect from your team’s primary three-point shooter.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s clear that unless these two step up and become the team’s leaders, BYU’s dance is bound to end prematurely.

That said, there are still three games left in the regular season, and if BYU can win all of them, fans will remain hopeful of a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Kevin Young’s BYU Still Be Considered a Final Four Contender?

After starting the season ranked No. 9, BYU faithful believed a Final Four run was within reach. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed that dream. First, guard Nate Pickens went down with a season-ending injury that required surgery. Then shooting guard Dawson Baker hobbled off the court against Miami and never returned.

Then it was Richie Saunders’ turn. Kevin Young still believes a Final Four run is possible if AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright III play to their potential. But will they be enough to carry BYU? Both struggled badly against UCF, and BYU’s recent form hasn’t exactly been encouraging either.

ADVERTISEMENT

So naturally, there are plenty of question marks surrounding them. Yes, the Cougars are still ranked (they are ranked 19th in the country), but it’s hard to see that lasting in next week’s poll after this loss. And while this is the time of year when rankings start to matter, BYU has bigger fish to fry.

Kevin Young needs to find a system that brings the best out of AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright III despite having limited options. Dybantsa has been outstanding for the Cougars. In fact, in February, the freshman averaged 30 points, 7.3 rebounds, and five assists against ranked teams. But he can’t do it alone if the support isn’t there.

They still have games against West Virginia, Cincinnati, and Texas Tech to close out the Big 12 season, and as things stand, we can’t say for sure the Cougars will win all three. That’s the reality right now. One night, they look unbeatable. The next, they look average. That’s bound to happen when a roster is dealing with so many injuries, but it’s an issue Kevin Young will have to solve going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you see BYU as a final four team as things stand? Let us know in the comments down below!