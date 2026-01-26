Weather Concerns Force SEC Decision As Rick Barnes’ Tennessee Eyes Undefeated Run vs Georgia

The weather has once again affected the timing of a game in the NCAA, and now Tennessee and Georgia have found themselves in the eye of the storm. The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers’ regular-season basketball matchup has reportedly been delayed due to concerns over inclement weather from the winter storm that has currently affected much of the southeast. With a new timing of the game being set, Tennessee Vols coach Rick Barnes, too, would now get some more time to make some adjustments before he jumps into the battlefield to keep his undefeated run vs the Bulldogs intact.

The game between the two teams will now be played on Wednesday instead of Tuesday and will begin at 7:00 pm. Both the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee teams have taken precautionary measures in the lead-up to this weekend’s storm to ensure the safety of both the students and staff. Georgia even went as far as to cancel classes for Monday and has urged students to avoid the roads until this catastrophe subsides.

North Georgia remains under an Ice Storm Warning Sunday morning, which comprises cities like Atlanta, Athens, and Augusta, and the state isn’t close to being out of the woods. Thankfully for Athens, however, is the fact that the temperature isn’t expected to fall below the freezing point, unlike the northeastern part of the state. Georgia, too, is not messing around, having already cancelled classes to ensure further safety.

But still, the fact that the game hasn’t been cancelled is promising; otherwise, the fans of both teams would have missed out on a banger, more so when there is so much history at stake.

The Bulldogs are Looking for a Change of Fate

Rick Barnes’ team has dominated Georgia for the past five years, right from the time Tom Crean was in charge of the Bulldogs. Ironically, the last win that Georgia got against the Vols came under Crean back in the 2019-20 season, as they defeated Rick Barnes’ team, 80-63 in Athens.

But little did they know that was the beginning of the end, as after that, coach Barnes has consistently outcoached the Bulldogs. Rick Barnes got an undefeated streak going that is active even to this day. These SEC rivals have played five games since then, and all have gone in favor of the Tennessee Vols coach.

The venues have merely alternated between Athens and Knoxville, but the results have stayed the same. Feb 10, 2021, Tennessee 89-81 Georgia, March 1, 2022, Tennessee 75-68 Georgia, Jan 25, 2023, Tennessee 70-41 Georgia, Jan 13, 2024, Tennessee 85-79, and finally Jan 15, 2025, Tennessee 74-56 Georgia. All speak the same story.

Rick Barnes did not lose a single step, and with his strong defensive intensity and deep shooting ability, has always troubled Georgia, and the present coach, Mike White, has so far been unable to come up with answers.

Tennessee has also utilized its home advantage to perfection, establishing hefty leads in the past games. But this time around, it’s Georgia’s turn to host, and they would very much love to return the favor.

Georgia is much higher ranked than their bitter rivals in the SEC, presently 5th, and has the services of brilliant players like Jeremiah Wilkinson ( 17.6 PPG) and Somto Cyril (6.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks) at their disposal, so they have more than a fighting chance to stop Tennessee’s run.

But will they be able to finally muster that win that has eluded them and put the brakes on Rick Barnes’ unstoppable run against them? Well, let’s just wait a day more to find out.