“We’re a Bad-Communicating Team”: Geno Auriemma Confronts UConn’s New Reality Without Paige Bueckers & Azzi Fudd

Geno Auriemma has faced many challenges in four decades at UConn. This one is different. For the first time in more than three decades, the UConn Huskies have dropped two of their first five games. Just two seasons ago, Auriemma’s team sat at the top of college basketball with Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd leading the team. But now, the legendary coach faces a new reality, perhaps the toughest that he has faced in decades.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Sunday, Louisville dominated the Huskies in front of a hostile crowd, and all Auriemma could do was watch his team get dismantled 69-51. While the scoreboard might trigger questions about the Huskies’ depth, their issue lies somewhere else that a distraught Auriemma highlighted after the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re a bad communicating team. We don’t communicate very well,” Auriemma said. “So that’s on me. I don’t think I’m getting my point across the way I normally do. So it’s been really aggravating and frustrating for the coaching staff because we were stunned in the locker room at some of the stuff that we saw today.”

This is not a sudden diagnosis by Auriemma about his team. He has flagged the same issue twice during preseason. Before the game against the Army, he told reporters that he wanted the Huskies to be a “vocal team,” when he was asked about the aspect he wanted his team to fix. Just a day after a win over Texas in preseason, he joked about his players being more talkative on social media than on the hardwood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t have a very talkative team on the court. They use it all up on TikTok and whatever else they are doing,” he said. “But when they come on the court, they don’t speak very much. So, someone has to take the lead.”

It was during the same interview that Auriemma highlighted why having Bueckers and Fudd made things easy for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sarah [Strong], being who she is, her voice carries a lot of weight. She had it easy with Paige [Bueckers] and Kaitlyn [Chen], and this year, she’s taken more ownership, more responsibility,” he added.

Two losses haven’t come as a surprise. No. 5 Michigan handed UConn the first upset, 77-66, before Louisville. Both are good teams, and that makes these losses even more concerning because they are not surprises. UConn’s road to the Final Four is currently looking tougher than we have seen before.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies are too dependent on Sarah Strong in their offense, which makes it easy for opponents to shut down their scoring. Strong sat out most of the first half in the loss to Michigan, and Louisville put early defensive pressure on the reigning national player of the year, and the rest of the squad couldn’t fill that void.

But Bueckers and Fudd were more than vocal leaders on the team. They were All-American guards who could score in mid-range, take on defenses and feed other players on the team. UConn lacks that talent at guard positions. There is a reason that Auriemma said that Azzi Fudd was a reminder of how good of a team he had just a season or two before.