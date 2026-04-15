“We’re Cooked”: Five-Time Big 12 Champions Catch Harsh Strays After Zero Confirmed Players During Transfer Portal

For a program with recent success and a strong national presence, this offseason was never supposed to feel like a reset. Yet, that is exactly where Grant McCasland and Texas Tech find themselves right now, staring at one of the most uncertain roster situations in the country.

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Right now, the program has no confirmed incoming transfer commitments and no official return announcements from its key players. Several scholarship players remain on the roster, but none have publicly locked in their return, creating a level of uncertainty that few programs are dealing with at this stage.

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The only clear addition so far is Dakari Spear, a 4-star shooting guard from Dynamic Prep, who stands as the lone high school signee for the 2026 class.

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McCasland’s team delivered a strong 23-11 season and finished 12-6 in the Big 12, good for a tie for third place. They handled No. 12 Akron 91-71 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but No. 4 Alabama ended their run with a 90-65 win in the Round of 32.

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For a program with a strong basketball history, last season still stands as a clear success. Texas Tech remained ranked in the AP Top 25 every week for the first time ever, while McCasland became the first coach in program history to reach the NCAA Tournament in each of his first three seasons. They also set a program record with four wins over Top 10 opponents, a sign of how high their ceiling was before the postseason exit.

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However, in the transfer portal era, success does not guarantee stability. Texas Tech has already seen multiple departures, including five players entering the portal and standout guard Christian Anderson declaring for the NBA Draft after a high-impact season.

The biggest uncertainty surrounds JT Toppin, who was putting up dominant numbers before his ACL injury, and forward Josiah Moseley, who showed flashes late in the season. Neither has entered the portal, but neither has confirmed a return, leaving a major gap in clarity around the team’s core.

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There are still pieces in place. Players like Luke Bamgboye, Marial Akuentok, and LaTrell Hoover remain on the roster, but without official announcements, their status for next season remains uncertain. Meanwhile, McCasland and his staff continue to work the portal, with multiple scholarship spots still open and no commitments locked in yet.

With the transfer portal set to close in about six days, the urgency is real. McCasland and his staff still need to fill multiple scholarship spots, which only adds to the pressure surrounding the program. That uncertainty has now shifted from internal concern to public reaction.

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Frustration Builds As Texas Tech’s Portal Silence Raises Roster Concerns

With no portal additions secured yet and key roster spots still unresolved, frustration has started to build among the fan base.

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As one fan expressed, “It’s hard to be patient… considering how things have worked around here in the past. But I have full faith in Grant, he is the right man for the job, it just takes time.” Another fan was, however, far more blunt, saying, “F**k patience—we’re cooked.”

That split reaction captures where the fanbase stands right now. McCasland has built a reputation for quickly turning rosters around through the portal, including last season’s competitive squad, which is why some fans are willing to stay patient. At the same time, having zero confirmed additions this late in the window naturally creates panic, especially in a system where most contenders reload aggressively.

Some fans even went a step further, questioning the program’s ability to recruit or attract top talent from the portal. “Tech basketball doesn’t know how to recruit or get good transfer players, no size or athleticism at all.” The current situation only adds weight to that concern.

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That frustration taps into a broader concern about how Texas Tech is competing in the modern transfer portal landscape. In today’s game, roster building often happens in weeks, not months, and programs that fall behind early can struggle to catch up. Whether fair or not, the current silence from the portal only amplifies that perception.

Some fans are already bracing for a difficult season ahead. “Tech just doesn’t recruit well at all. As a Tech fan, we will suck next year…” That outlook reflects how quickly expectations can flip in the portal era. A team that spent the entire season ranked and competing near the top of the Big 12 can suddenly feel uncertain within weeks if roster clarity disappears. However, with multiple scholarship spots still open, the situation can still change quickly depending on how the staff closes this window.

McCasland now faces a defining stretch. With limited time left in the portal window, the task is clear: rebuild the roster and stabilize a program that suddenly feels uncertain. What happens next will shape not just the upcoming season, but how this era of Texas Tech basketball is remembered.